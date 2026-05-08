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WATCH: Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran CLASH in LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 match, video goes viral

WATCH: Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran CLASH in LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 match, video goes viral

Two former Lucknow Super Giants teammates Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya got involved in a brief argument against each other in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League between LSG and the defe

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Photo credit: PTI)

Two former Lucknow Super Giants teammates Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya got involved in a brief argument against each other in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League between LSG and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While the altercation didn’t last for long, the reason is still unknown as to what exactly triggered the face-off.

Highlights The moment unfolded in the 10th over of the match after the dismissal of LSG opener Arshin Kulkarni for just 17 off 24. Nicholas Pooran, who played out a sensational knock in Lucknow's previous match against Mumbai Indians, was promoted at number 3

The moment unfolded in the 10th over of the match after the dismissal of LSG opener Arshin Kulkarni for just 17 off 24. Nicholas Pooran, who played out a sensational knock in Lucknow’s previous match against Mumbai Indians, was promoted at number 3.

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Nicholas Pooran was then welcomed with a surprising bouncer by RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who has been bowling this delivery to intimidate batters and stop them from scoring runs.

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In response to that wicked bouncer, Pooran played a pull shot towards deep mid-off for a single and as the former West Indies batter reached the non-striker’s end, Pandya uttered a few words that triggered the left-hand batter.

Things are heating up in this Revenge Week clash! A contest within the contest is brewing between #NicholasPooran and #KrunalPandya! #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #LSGvRCB | LIVE NOW https://t.co/gEprGnf2A7 pic.twitter.com/C2oqmrYF0X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2026

What followed was both the batters poking their heads against each other but the former teammates quickly dissolved the argument in order to focus on the upcoming course of the game.

What happened in the LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026 match?

Nicholas Pooran then went on to score 38 off 23 but the night belonged to LSG’s Australian recruit Mitchell Marsh, who scored his first century of this IPL season. He smashed 111 off 56 balls at a daunting strike rate of nearly 200, smashing 9 fours and sixes each to help his side post a respectable total of 209 in a rain-affected 19-over affair.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who has had a poor season with the bat so far, contributed a quickfire 32 off just 10 balls.

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In response, RCB got off to a poor start with Jacob Bethell getting out for just 4 runs in the very first over, whereas his opening partner Virat Kohli registered his first duck in 9 years while attempting a chase in the IPL.

The responsibility then fell over Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar’s shoulders with the duo steadying the ship with a 95-run partnership before Padikkal’s dismissal for 34. Wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma’s poor form continued as he scored just 1 run.

Tim David, who came in as the Impact player, smashed 40 off 17 in no time but Rajat Patidar’s wicket in the 12th over slowed the game down for a bit. The RCB skipper was the only half-centurion from his team last night.

Tim David was also sent back in the 16th over and despite Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd’s resistance, Bengaluru weren’t able to beat LSG, thwarting a good opportunity to go on top of the table.

Up next, Bengaluru will lock horns with 5-time champions Mumbai Indians at Raipur on Sunday, May 10.

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