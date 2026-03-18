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WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav and wife Vanshika touch Rivaba Jadejas feet at reception, video goes viral

WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav and wife Vanshika touch Rivaba Jadeja’s feet at reception, video goes viral

Kuldeep Yadav meets Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja at his reception, his respectful gesture of touching their feet goes viral on social media.

Kuldeep Yadav and wife Vanshika touch Rivaba Jadeja's feet at reception (Source: X)

Star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie on March 14. Following his grand wedding, the couple hosted a reception party on Tuesday, March 17 at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow, attended by numerous prominent figures from the worlds of cricket, politics, and business.

Among the political dignitaries at the reception were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. From the cricketing fraternity, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former opener Shikhar Dhawan were also in attendance. Dhawan arrived with his new bride Sophie Shine.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was present as well, along with several players associated with the Lucknow Super Giants.

At the grand reception, Kuldeep Yadav was seen seeking blessings from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by touching his feet. He then tried to do the same with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, but the former Chief Minister warmly stopped him and instead hugged him.

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During the reception, Kuldeep’s wife Vanshika also sought blessings from Akhilesh Yadav by touching his feet. The video of this gesture has gone viral, with many praising her respectful and grounded values.

Kuldeep and wife Rivaba touched Rivaba Jadeja’s feet at reception

Ravindra Jadeja also attended the reception in Lucknow along with his wife Rivaba Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav looking visibly delighted upon meeting his senior teammate.

During the interaction, what caught fans attention was, Kuldeep touched Rivaba’s feet as a mark of respect, and her reaction in the viral video has become a major talking point on social media. He also sought blessings from Jadeja by touching his feet, reflecting his respect for the senior all-rounder.

Kuldeep Yadav touched the feet of Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja. The way Rivaba blessed Kuldeep was heartwarming 🤌❤️ pic.twitter.com/FGwsl6nH1r — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is set to represent Delhi Capitals in the edition of Indian Premier league. DC will take on Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 opener on April 1, followed by matches against Mumbai Indians on April 4, Gujarat Titans on April 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, while they will an away match at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium against Chennai Super Kings on April 11.

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