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WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav begins news innings, ties knot with childhood friend Vanshika, video from wedding ceremony goes viral
Star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav marries his childhood friend Vanshika Singh in a lavish wedding celebration held in Mussoorie.
Star India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav ties knot with childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in a grand ceremony held in Mussoorie, a week after India lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Several members of the Indian cricket team attended the wedding, including Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rinku Singh, and India’s fielding coach T Dilip.
The wedding of Kuldeep Yadav and his wife Vanshika was completed today in Mussoorie. 💐❤️ pic.twitter.com/RINuOfd3JV
— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 14, 2026
So happy you’ve found your forever love. Cheers to a beautiful life, Lil Bro 🫂❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/m1awluiq8w
— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 14, 2026
More to follow…
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