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WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav begins news innings, ties knot with childhood friend Vanshika, video from wedding ceremony goes viral

Star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav marries his childhood friend Vanshika Singh in a lavish wedding celebration held in Mussoorie.

Published date india.com Published: March 14, 2026 11:23 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
Kuldeep Yadav, Vanshika Chadha, Kuldeep Yadav marries Vanshika, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, T Dilip, Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha
Kuldeep Yadav marries childhood friend Vanshika (Source:X)

Star India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav ties knot with childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in a grand ceremony held in Mussoorie, a week after India lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Several members of the Indian cricket team attended the wedding, including Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rinku Singh, and India’s fielding coach T Dilip.

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About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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