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WATCH: Kyle Jamieson rattles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a perfect delivery in IPL 2026

WATCH: Kyle Jamieson rattles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a perfect delivery in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggled against Delhi Capitals in the match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Kyle Jamieson's impressive bowling against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. This game is important for both teams as it will decide their journey in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match no. 43 playing XI

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Delhi Capitals bowlers send Rajasthan Royals openers back early

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had won the toss and decided to bat first. For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began the innings. Star batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, smashed a first-ball six on Mitchell Starc’s first delivery. However, Starc took his revenge on the third delivery by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 3 runs.

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Rajasthan Royals faced trouble at the beginning as star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was also dismissed early against Delhi Capitals. Sooryavanshi departed for 4 runs off 2 balls. He was dismissed by Kyle Jamison. ​



Star Rajasthan Royals player and captain, Riyan Parag played a spectacular innings for Rajasthan Royals as he scored 90 runs off 50 balls. In his knock, Parag smashed eight fours and five sixes. Riyan Parag batted at a strike rate of 180.

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