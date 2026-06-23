WATCH: Kylian Mbappe becomes FASTEST to equal Miroslav Klose’s RECORD, race on with Lionel Messi as France enter Round of 32 with 3-0 win over Iraq

France captain Kylian Mbappe has become the 2nd highest goal-scorer in history after scoring twice in his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Iraq in Philadelphia on Monday.

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France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Iraq in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)

France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I: Kylian Mbappe has been literally unstoppable for France in the FIFA World Cup 2026, so much so that even rain, lightning or even weather delays haven’t been able to prevent him equaling Miroslav Klose’s record not former record of leading goal-scorer in the tournament. If Lionel Messi, then so can Mbappe as the France captain scored twice to go level with Klose’s tally of 16 goals as his side hammered Iraq 3-0 to book their berth from Group I in a FIFA World Cup 2026 clash at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Monday.

Mbappe has become the fastest-ever player to reach the tally of 15 goals in World Cup – in only 16 matches, beating the record of Brazil great Ronaldo, who had achieved this feat in 18 games. Klose, who was the leading goal-scorer in World Cup till Messi beat him earlier on Monday, had reached this mark in 23 matches while the Argentina captain himself had achieved this feat in 27 games.

WATCH Kylian Mbappe’s goal against Iraq HERE…

Golaço de Kylian Mbappé que vai dando a vitória para a França contra o Iraque. Ele é um absurdo.

pic.twitter.com/fXwRt0BEPt — MADRIDISTAS (@MADRlDISTAS) June 22, 2026

Mbappe is now only a couple of goals behind Messi – who has progressed to 18 goals in the World Cup after scoring twice against Austria. The French captain is the 4th player to score more than two goals in at least three successive FIFA World Cup matches along with Sandor Kocsis in 1954 (run of four), Guillermo Stabile in 1930 and Lionel Messi in 2026.

He has also become the first-ever player to hit more than two goals in six different World Cup matches, having achieved this feat against Argentina (2018), Denmark (2022), Poland (2022), Argentina (2022), Senegal (2026) and Iraq (2026).

“I’m only thinking about helping my team. By helping my team, I score goals, and when you score goals, of course, you get closer to that kind of level,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona was also on target for the ‘Les Bleus’, giving fans who stuck out a rainy night in Philadelphia a reason to cheer. Mbappe scored in the 14th and 54th minutes to cap a remarkable 100th international appearance for France.

“It was very difficult, because we had to stay focused, we had to stay engaged in the locker room,” Mbappe added.

Playing in his third World Cup, the 27-year-old Mbappe matched Klose of Germany on the goals list and moved one ahead of Brazilian legend Ronaldo. Mbappe scored his third goal of the tournament with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box that got past Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil.

For his second, Mbappe took advantage of a poor pass to the goalkeeper by Iraq defender Zaid Tahseen. Dembele got hold of the loose ball and passed it to Mbappe, who tapped it in.

“He can take Messi, he can take Ronaldo. He does have the capacity to up his ante,” France coach Didier Deschamps said about Mbappe.

France could return to Philadelphia to play Germany on July 4 in the Round of 32 clash. “We’re going to try to analyze it in the coming days, see what we can improve, because I think there are two or three things we could have avoided,” Mbappe said.