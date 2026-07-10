WATCH: Kylian Mbappe creates another RECORD as France beat Morocco 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarters to book 3rd successive last 4 berth

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele goals set up France's 2-0 win over Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal in Boston on Thursday.

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France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal. (Photo: IANS)

France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: France captain Kylian Mbappe continued his golden run of form in FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring a goal and providing an assist to Ousmane Dembele, as his side hammered Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinal match at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Thursday. Mbappe became the youngest to play in 20 World Cup matches and also the youngest-ever footballer to score 20 goals in the tournament.

The Real Madrid striker jumped back to the top of the Golden Boot race ahead of Argentina’s Lionel Messi with 8 goals and 3 assists in the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far. But Mbappe gave his fans a major scare as he left the game early due to an injuy scare – a right ankle issue.

Two-time World Cup winners France became only the third team ever after Germany (4 from 2002-2014 and 3 from 1982-1990) and Brazil (3 from 1994-2002) to reach three successive World Cup semifinals. The 2018 World Cup winners had reached the final four years back in Qatar where they had lost to Argentina.

Mbappe managed goal and an assist after missing a first-half penalty kick, while Barcelona star Dembele also scored in France’s win. “There’s only one way to relax, and that’s by winning. Until we’ve done that, we don’t let up. We’re in the semifinals and we’re very happy, but there’s still a long way to go,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

WATCH Kylian Mbappe score against Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal HERE…

Dari sudut yang sudah tertutup, Kylian Mbappe masih menemukan setitik ruang untuknya membuat tembakan on target dan menjadi gol. Di pertandingan yang ketat dibutuhkan teknik tingkat tinggi untuk mengubah keadaan.pic.twitter.com/ZjbYlqzLHu — PanditFootball.com (@panditfootball) July 9, 2026

Mbappe’s goal in the 60th minute was the 20th of his World Cup career and came in his 20th match at the tournament, moving him only one behind Messi. Dembele scored his fifth goal of the tournament in the 66th. France have become only the second team after 24 years to have two players with 5-plus goals in the tournament.

The last team to achieve this feat were Brazil in the 2002 World Cup, where Ronaldo had scored 8 goals and Rivaldo had 5 goals to his name. Mbappe went down to the ground in the 76th minute, about 13 minutes after being hit hard by a Moroccan defender and was taken off for a substitute a minute later.

After the match and with both shoes on, Mbappe ran and jumped in celebration with his teammates. “I took a knock to the ankle, but I’m fine. At that point, JP (Jean-Philippe Mateta) was in better shape than I was to play the final minutes,” Mbappe said.

France will face either Spain or Belgium in the semifinals at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday. The French had beaten Morocco by the same score in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when the Atlas Lions became the first African team to make it that far. France can become only the third nation to play in the final of three consecutive World Cups.

“It is a confirmation of how we’ve played so far,” said France coach Didier Deschamps after the match. “Having great players. Excellent players. My credit goes to the players. But maybe I do my job well. The only truth is the one on the pitch.”

Mbappe got his 20th goal of the tournament with a perfectly placed shot just inside the far post after Morocco failed to clear the ball. France’s second goal came after Mbappe took a pass and tapped it back to Dembele. The French skipper kept running forward and took defenders with him, opening space for Dembele’s shot.

“He’s our captain and he has an incredible mentality. We’re expecting even more goals from him,” Dembele said.