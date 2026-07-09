WATCH: Kylian Mbappe INSULTED again ahead of France’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal vs Morocco, called ‘son of a…’

Paraguay Senator Celeste Amarilla had made racing remarks against Kylian Mbappe after her side's 1-0 loss to France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 last week.

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Kylian Mbappe insulted by Paraguay senator again. (Image: AI)

France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Kylian Mbappe and France are getting reach to face Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal clash at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Thursday. Mbappe is all set to resume his bid to win the Golden Boot for the second successive time as he is currently in second place with 7 goals and 2 assists behind only Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who has 8 goals so far in the tournament.

The France captain was embroiled in a major controversy when he was racially abused by Paraguay Senator Celeste Amarilla last week. France had defeated Paraguay 1-0 in a physically charged-up clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 stages.

Amarilla has now launched another ugly attack on the Real Madrid striker as she doubled down during a speech before the Senate, calling Mbappe a ‘son of a …’ while defending her comments. The clash was escalated when Celeste, who is from Paraguay’s Liberal Radical Party, made racist remarks by mocking Mbappe’s origin following the World Cup last-16 clash.

Responding to the same, Mbappe said, “You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.”

WATCH Paraguay Senator Celeste Amarilla’s comments on Kylian Mbappe HERE…

Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla on her racist post about Kylian Mbappe: “YES, my post against Mbappé WAS RACIST. That’s why I deleted, it was unfortunate. However, I will NOT apologize, I said what I had to say. I come from a society where gays were beaten and where… pic.twitter.com/Ey2RdjZlkS — The Sports Pulse (@Tsportspulse) July 7, 2026

The Paraguayan senator insulted Mbappe in the Senate again, claiming that she is angry over the French star player’s refusal to shake hands with Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill after the match.

“When Orlando Gill, a boy who was surely setting foot in a World Cup for the first time, in Europe for the first time, was playing before the world and extended his hand with all the humility of a Paraguayan, and this son of a – refused to shake his hand and yelled in his face – that is not French. A Frenchman would never have done that, never,” Amarilla stated.

Celeste had earlier written an open letter to Mbappe, demanding a public apology and threatening legal action over alleged ‘gender-based violence’ after French football called the Paraguayan senator ‘despicable’.

The senator took strong exception to Mbappe’s subsequent counter-response and demanded an immediate retraction and threatened to pursue legal action, alleging an attack on her ‘dignity as a woman and political representative’.

In spite of the controversy over the racist remarks made by Paraguayan senator, France head coach Didier Deschamps insisted that his star forward is in the ‘right frame of mind’.

Speaking to the media ahead of the quarterfinal match, Deschamps stated, “Kylian is in a good place mentally. He’s ready for tomorrow.”

The French coach insisted that the collective strength of the squad is helping players navigate the pressures of the tournament, especially as they prepare for a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final against Morocco.