It is not often that Andre Russell gets intimidated, but during a Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Bengal Tigers, Russell was on his all fours when leg spinner Qais Ahmed bowled a speicla variation – a bouncer.

Northern Warriors’ Russell was batting on 11 when Ahmed pulled out the surprise and the well-directed bouncer had Russell rushing for cover. The big-hitting West Indian reacted on time and just about managed to pull himself out of the line of the ball and fell to the ground later.

He was quick to call for a helmet after the delivery even as the Afghanistan spinner apologised for his act. It seemed like a pre-planned strategy from the bowler as the wicketkeeper, Tom Morre, was in a position to collect the bouncer, and he collected the delivery without any surprise and with much ease, and even attempted to stump Russell, when the later was falling over.

Come for the leg-spin bouncer. Stay forever for the glovework pic.twitter.com/8rfrGGpQy0 — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) November 20, 2019

Russell when on to make 41, but his team lost to Bengal Tigers by six runs. Ahmed returned an impressive 1/13 in his two overs.

Bengal Tigers had made 102/6 with openers Andre Fletcher and Rilee Rossouw making 22 an 21, before allrounder Robert Frylinck hammered 36 off just 12 balls.

In reply Russell top-scored with 41 but Northern Warriors were restricted to 96/6 in their 10 overs. David Wiese impressed taking three wickets for 14 runs in his two overs.