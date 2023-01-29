Home

New Delhi: Lionel Messi, perhaps the Greatest Player of All Time has achieved everything there is to achieve in a football pitch. He has won every possible team trophies and have made individual trophies a personal property of his own. But there is one thing, which he has quite not been able to master, that is to speak in English. For years fans have waited for the great man to utter a word in the English language and just before his presentation with Paris Saint-German in 2021 he has admitted to taking English classes for 1.5 years.

Spanish being his mother-tongue and spending 21 years in the Catalan city of Barcelona, it’s quite natural that he would have almost zero knowledge in the language. But a viral video which is doing the rounds on social media, La Pulga has indeed appeared to speak in English.

In the video, he is seen with PSG teammate and Italian international Marco Verratti and magician and social media star Julian Dein. In an event where all the three men were suited up, the PSG men volunteered for a magic trick by Dein and the Londoner did a countdown in Spanish leading up to the trick and in reply the Argentine seem to have uttered ‘Very nice of you’.

Dumbstruck fans couldn’t believe their eyes and ears as they have now seen the great little man speak in English.

still cant figure out whether hes saying very nice of you, no its okay, thats not it or no era disciplina 😭 pic.twitter.com/a0QsA6gl4f — leo messi world cup winner (@santandaves) January 27, 2023

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will be back in action for the French giants against Reims on Sunday in a Ligue 1 match. PSG currently sit at the top of the table with 2 points clear of Lens, with a game in hand.