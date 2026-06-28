WATCH: Lionel Messi creates another WORLD RECORD, becomes 1st ever to achieve THIS feat in Argentina’s 3-1 win over Jordan

Lionel Messi extended his goal-scoring record in World Cup to 19 strikes in a 3-1 win for Argentina over Jordan in Dallas on Saturday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-lionel-messi-creates-another-world-record-becomes-1st-ever-to-achieve-this-feat-in-argentina-3-1-win-over-jordan-8459778/ Copy

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Jordan in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Source: X)

Jordan vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J: Legendary Lionel Messi was off the field for the first 60 minutes of the Group J match of FIFA World Cup 2026 against Jordan at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday but made immediate impact as the ‘super sub’ scoring his record-extending 19th goal in the World Cup. Messi on Saturday also became the first-ever football player to score in 7 successive World Cup matches – no one has managed to achieve this feat.

His 80th minute strike ensured that Argentina topped the group with three successive wins after a 3-1 triumph over Jordan. They will now take on Cape Verde in their Round of 32 clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday.

Before Messi’s record goal, Giovani Lo Celso had become the first Argentina player apart from the legend to score for the defending World Cup champions, putting them ahead in the 19th minute. Lautoro Martinez doubled the lead in the 31st minute by converting a penalty as the ‘La Albiceleste’ went into half-time with a 2-0 lead.

WATCH Lionel Messi score in 7th successive World Cup match HERE…

Lionel Messi free kick goal in Jordan vs Argentina FIFA World Cup game pic.twitter.com/7HhZgd17fe — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) June 28, 2026

Musa Al-Taamari reduced the margin in the 55th minute before Messi was introduced into the match in the 60th minute, just days after his 39th birthday. Messi is now current leader in the Golden Boot race with six goals in the first three matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026. He has scored in seven consecutive World Cup games, breaking a tie with France’s Just Fontaine and Brazilian legend Jairzinho for the longest all-time streak.

Martinez, who was subbed out for Messi, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez were the only players to start all three of Argentina’s group matches. Argentina have seven wins and two draws in their last nine World Cup games will get ready for their round of 32 match on Friday against Cape Verde – the smallest country to earn a spot in the knockout round.

This is the fifth time Argentina has won all of their matches in group stage games, and first since back-to-back tournaments in 2010 and 2014. Argentina have 14 wins, two losses and three draws in their last 19 group games. France and Mexico are the only other teams in the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 to get the maximum nine points in the group stage.

Messi had scored all five of Argentina’s goals in wins over Algeria and Austria in the league stages, including his first World Cup hat-trick and then two goals in his record-setting game on Monday.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)