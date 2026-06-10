WATCH: Lionel Messi DAZZLES on return from injury in clash against Iceland, send major warning ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi returned from injury to score his 117th international goal as Argentina beat Iceland in a FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up game on Tuesday.

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Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Iceland in FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Source: X)

Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up: Lionel Messi is back and returned in style just a day before FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway. Messi will be leading the hopes of Argentina once as they look to defend their crown which they won in Qatar in 2022. The Albiceleste legend smashed home a penalty after coming on as substitute in the FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match against Iceland which Argentina went onto win 3-0 on Tuesday night at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Messi came on from the bench in the 70th minute of the warm-up game and almost created a goal-scoring opportunity immediately, but Mikael Ellertsson missed the post from close range. The Argentina and Barcelona legend, who has won the Ballon d’Or record eight times, opened his scoring from the penalty spot immediately.

It was Messi’s 911th overall career goal for club and country and his 117th for the national team, extending his record as the oldest scorer in Argentine football history. Argentina’s Valentin Barco had opened the scoring for his side in the 8th minute while Messi double the lead with his penalty.

Argentina struggle to keep scoring after taking the early lead and were tested by Iceland’s defence throughout the first half. The defending World Cup champions failed to add another goal to the scoreline and were 1-0 at half-time.

WATCH Lionel Messi score against Iceland in FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match HERE…

Messi literally 45 seconds after subbing on pic.twitter.com/bTI3gv3mB4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 10, 2026

Argentinian coach Lionel Scaloni rang in the changes at the start of the second half as Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez were brought in as substitutes, which increased the team’s attacking strength. After Messi’s stike, Thiago Almada added a third late into the match to cap off a dominant show by the Argentina side ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

Concerns over Lionel Messi fitness

There are have major concerns surrounding the fitness of Argentina captain Lionel Messi. He was seen clutching his left thigh after a 10-goal thriller between his side Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union last month.

But Messi’s recovery has been on track after missing a friendly game against Honduras on June 6. The Argentina captain put in the hard yards and appeared to play without any discomfort in the last 20 minute of their warm-up game against Iceland.

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The 38-year-old made an immediate impact for Argentina with a brilliant pass leading to Lautaro Martinez winning a penalty for the side. Messi then calmly converted from the spot in the 72nd minute to double Argentina’s lead.

Almada later completed the scoring for Argentina in the 86th minute, finishing off a sizzling move coordinated between Messi and Martinez.

Argentina will begin the defence of their World Cup crown against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J. Messi’s Argentina will take on Austria on June 22 and finish their Group J commitments with a clash against Jordan on June 28.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)