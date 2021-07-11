New Delhi: Lionel Messi once again showed that he is the ultimate family man when he video called his wife Antonella Roccuzzo after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final on Sunday. It is no secret that Messi is extremely close to his wife and the three kids who stay in Camp Nou, Barcelona. In the middle of the pitch, Messi was on a live call with his wife and he was flaunting his medal with a lot of pride.Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi's Cute Kids Celebrating Argentina's Copa America 2021 Win Can be Watched on Loop All Day

If you take a closer look at the video, you will see his wife smiling and congratulating him. The video is surely the best thing you will see on social space all day today. Here is the moment, have a look:

Lionel Messi celebrating his Copa America win on a video call with his family is definitely one of the best things you’ll see all day!!! pic.twitter.com/GMYngyUcFb — infosfcb (@infosfcb) July 11, 2021

Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Consoles Neymar After Brazil Lose Copa America 2021 Final, Give Friendship Goals

Messi’s wife also shared a video of the three kids celebrating after Argentina brought an end to their 28-year-old drought of the Copa America title. The title also is Messi’s first-ever for his national team. Not just Messi, the win finally ends the international trophy drought for some mega Argentina football stars including Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero.

Messi did not score a goal for a change, yet he edged Neymar to win the Golden Boot. He scored five goals in the tournament and helped with an equal number of assists.

Angel Di Maria scored the lone goal of the match as Brazil tried very hard to get the equalizer but failed against a rock-solid Argentine defence.