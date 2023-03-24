Home

Sports

WATCH: Lionel Messi Nets 800th Career Goal as Argentina Beat Panama 2-0 in Friendly Match

WATCH: Lionel Messi Nets 800th Career Goal as Argentina Beat Panama 2-0 in Friendly Match

Argentina won the game against the visitors 2-0 as Thiago Almada scored the goal in the 78th minute following Lionel's free kick that came out off the bar.

WATCH: Messi Nets 800th Career Goal With Superb Free-Kick

New Delhi: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has added another feather in the cap in his illustrious career, that seems to be going from strength to strength as the years go by scoring his 800th career goal off a brilliant free-kick against Panama in a friendly in Buenos Aires on Thursday. This was Messi’s 99th goal in Argentina colours.

La Albiceleste won the game against the visitors 2-0. Thiago Almada scored the opening goal in the 78th minute after Lionel’s free-kick ricocheted off the bar. The video of Messi’s 800th goal has gone viral on the social space, here is the video:

You may like to read

Messi scores his 800th goal with this wonderful free kick. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SPCY6FRjTw — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) March 24, 2023

Messi is 1 goal shy of 100 international goals. With this free-kick, he has now 99 goals for Argentina. The 35-year-old celebrated his goal against Panama with outstretched arms the crowed was gathered to get the Glimpse of Lionel Messi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.