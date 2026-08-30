Watch: Lionel Messi scores four as Inter Miami thrash Montreal 7-1

It has truly been a rough ride for Messi over the past few months or so and to be able to produce such a performance, scoring four goals, is highly commendable

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Lionel Messi after scoring four goals in MLS. (Credits: X)

Lionel Messi produced another special night for Inter Miami, scoring four goals and providing an assist as they beat CF Montreal 7-1 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The win ended Miami’s five-match winless run and gave the team a much needed result after a difficult spell. Messi was at the centre of almost everything in attack, scoring three times in the second half and finishing the night with his first four-goal game in MLS. His league tally for the season has now moved to 18 goals.

Inter Miami started the game well and took the lead through new signing Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder headed home from a corner to score his first goal for the club.

Montreal hit back through Fabian Herbers, who levelled the score and briefly gave the visitors hope of taking something from the game.

Messi then put Miami back in front shortly before half-time. The Argentine found the net from a free-kick, with the ball taking a deflection on its way past the goalkeeper.

That was only the start of what became a memorable second half. Messi scored again in the 52nd minute before setting up Luis Suarez as Miami began to pull away. The pair linked up once again, showing the understanding they built during their years together at Barcelona.

Highlight of Messi masterclass with 4 goals and 1 assist pic.twitter.com/Br0nYhJMBu — Xtrendz (@eiibossu) August 30, 2026

Messi completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute, putting the game well beyond Montreal’s reach. He was not finished yet.

Deep into stoppage time, Messi stepped up for another free-kick. This time there was no deflection needed as he curled the ball into the top corner to complete his four-goal night.

The result was also a record for Inter Miami, who scored seven goals in a single MLS match for the first time. They scored six unanswered goals after Montreal had made it 1-1.

Messi’s magical performance comes weeks after he lost his father and manager Jorge Messi due to illness. Jorge used to handle all of Messi’s footballing matters and was also the eight-time Ballon d’or winner’s agent.

A month before Jorge’s passing, Lionel Messi lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with a 1-0 score line against Spain, making it the second finale loss for Argentina under Messi’s leadership. La Albiceleste had done everything right in order to defend the title, that they won for the third time in 2022, but the South Americans could not add a fourth star above their emblem.

It has truly been a rough ride for Messi over the past few months or so and to be able to produce such a performance, scoring four goals, is highly commendable.