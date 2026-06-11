Watch: Lionel Messi speak to his former teammate’s son after Argentina’s commanding 3-0 win over Iceland

Lionel Messi had a brief chat with his former FC Barcelona teammate's son after Argentina's dominating 3-0 victory over Iceland

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Watch: Lionel Messi speak to his former teammate's son after Argentina's commanding 3-0 win over Iceland. (Image credits: X)

Argentina picked up a commanding 3-0 win against Iceland in their last warm-up game ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener but the moment that caught everyone’s eyes was the post-match conversation between the legend Lionel Messi and his ex teammate’s son Daniel Tristan Guojohnsen.

As the final whistle blew, the 20-year-old Iceland forward went straight up to the the Argentine captain. A few words were exchanged before the cameras caught Messi’s expression transforming instantly. His eyes widened in disbelief as he gave a nostalgic smile before talking back to the youngster.

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Daniel Guojohnsen, who plays for Malmo FC in Sweden, asked Lionel Messi if he remembers him or not before revealing that his father was once a FC Barcelona player. “Do you remember who I am? You played with my dad.” – Guojohnsen asked.

The realization hit Lionel Messi like a flash back. Daniel is the son of Eidur Guojohnsen, an Icelandic striker who was there with a young Messi in the Barcelona dressing room during the historic 2006 and 2009 seasons.

The duo famously lifted the historic treble together under Pep Guardiola in 2009 and nearly 2 decades later, Messi has gone from celebrating goals with the father to competing against the son.

The video went viral instantly.

🚨 INCREDIBLE! 🐐 Lionel Messi played with Eiður Guðjohnsen in his first years at FC Barcelona… ✨ Last night, after almost two decades of playing with him, he played against BOTH of his SONS. 🤯 The moment between Daniel and Lio was caught. 🇮🇸🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/rFTD1VKMTD pic.twitter.com/S90sm4ob1p — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) June 10, 2026

“I was surprised at that moment,” Messi admitted in the mixed zone after the game. “I honestly didn’t remember him because he was such a little kid. I only remember seeing him once with his father at a training session.”

Meanwhile in the match. Lionel Messi proved his fitness to the Argentina management. Following a minor thigh issue, the 2022 World Cup winning captain came off the bench in the 2n half and needed just two minutes to convert a penalty to seal Argentina’s 3-0 victory.

🎙️ Lionel Messi about Gudjohnsen's son : "He came and said to me: Do you remember who I am? Honestly, that surprised me. Then he told me he was Gudjohnsen's son 😅 “Honestly, I didn't remember him, because he was very young at the time.” “I remember meeting him once, and he… — Footballnus (@footballnus) June 10, 2026

Argentina are drawn along with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in Group J with their opening match taking place on Wednesday, June 17 at the Kansas City Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

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