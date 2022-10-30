Paris: Lionel Messi grabbed the headline once again as his long-ranger screamer against Troyes in a Ligue 1 game on Saturday sent Twitter into frenzy as netizens just can’t get over with the Argentine superstar’s left-footed wonder goal.Also Read - Lionel Messi Confirms 2022 FIFA World Cup Will Be His Last, Says The Decision Has Been Made

Paris Sant-Germain were already trailing by 2-1 in the game and on came the 55th minute of the game, where the former Barcelona player picked up the loose ball from Sergio Ramos from at least 27-30 yards and placed an unstoppable shot towards the keeper's right for the equalising goal.

Also Read - From Virat Kohli To Lionel Messi, Sports Fraternity Hail Roger Federer As Tennis Legend Announces Retirement

PSG went onto win the game 4-3 as the French Champions extended their lead at the top of the table to 35 points, 5 above second placed Lens.

Messi has finally found his mojo back in the ongoing 2022-23 season after a poor show in his debut season in France. So far, the ex Barca man has scored a total of 12 goals in 17 matches in all competitions along with 13 assists to his name.

His form would be crucial at this time as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than a month away.

Here are some of the reactions of his goal on Twitter:-

Your mate dey score iconic goals and you dey do iconic celebrations

Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/15WHrpABDi — Trobul (@Trobul21) October 29, 2022