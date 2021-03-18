India vs England Live Streaming Cricket 4th T20I

India will take the field on Thursday evening against England with the series on the line. England have been the clear superior team having outshined their hosts in two of the three matches played so far at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Virat Kohli’s men did bounce back to make it one-all but their failure to win matches consistently when defending targets came to the for in the third contest. It was largely thanks to an excellent innings from captain Kohli that India were even able to post a decent total after being rocked early by England pacers. Also under fire is their propensity to chop and change. Will Kohli stick with the same playing XI as that in the third match or will we see more changes today? Also Read - 'Chopped And Changed Everything' - Vaughan Slams India Tactics in T20Is, Claims They Are Missing Jadeja And Bumrah

For all the latest updates from the IND vs ENG 4th T20I, you can follow our live blog and the details of when the match starts, where you can watch it on TV or how you can stream it online are available below:-

When is India vs England 4th T20I match?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will take place on Thursday, March 18.

What are the timings of India vs England 4th T20I match?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs England 4th T20I match being played?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England 4th T20I match?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the India vs England 4th T20I match?

The India vs England 4th T20I match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

What are the predicted XIs for India vs England 4th T20I match?

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk),Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow