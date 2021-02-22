Live Cricket Streaming New Zealand vs Australia 2021 Online

Australia and New Zealand get their T20I World Cup preparations underway with a five-match T20I series starting Monday in Christchurch. Australia would have been fielding a full strength squad had they not announced and then cancelled a concurrent Test tour of South Africa earlier this month. However, this still provides a chance to a string of players to prove themselves as teams across the globe start fine-tuning their squads for the marquee event set to be played in India later this year. Both the teams will be fielding players who have been in the spotlight for landing eye-popping IPL deals last week including the likes of Jhy Richardson and Kyle Jamieson. New Zealand have beaten West Indies and Pakistan in their previous two T20I series at home while Australia lost their last such series to India at home last year. Also Read - "Wasn't Unexpected": Aaron Finch Reacts to IPL 2021 Auction Snub

When is New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match will take place on Monday, February 22. Also Read - Australian Open 2021 Final Live Streaming Tennis: When And Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Final

What are the timings of New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match will start at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11 AM IST. Also Read - Porto vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 in India: When And Where to Watch TV Broadcast of POT vs JUV 1st Leg Live Football Match

Where is New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I being played?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match in India?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode website buy buying match pass.

What are the predicted XIs for New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match?

NZ Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

AUS Probable XI: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

What are the full squads for New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha