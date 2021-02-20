Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held entirely in Pakistan for the second straight time. The first four editions of the annual T20 tournament were held in the UAE. Karachi Kings became the first-time winners last year and will hope to defend their title when they face Quetta Gladiators in the tournament opener today. A total of 34 matches will be played during the tournament with the top-four teams progressing into the playoffs. A qualifier and two eliminators later, two finalists will battle it out for the trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22. Also Read - Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Dale Steyn Among Top Foreigners For PSL 2021 Players' Draft

When is Pakistan Super League 2021 starting?

The Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played from February 20, 2021 to March 22, 2021. Also Read - Pakistan Cricket Board Announces PSL 2021 Schedule; Opener Slated For February 20

What are the timings of Pakistan Super League 2021 matches?

As per the latest Pakistan Super League 2021 schedule, the day matches will start from 2:30 PM IST while the evening matches from 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Mohammad Amir: Would Have Been Great to Bowl to Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma in PSL

Where is Pakistan Super League 2021 being held?

All the Pakistan Super League 2021 matches will be held at two venues – National Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Pakistan Super League 2021 in India?

The Pakistan Super League 2021 matches can be watched on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Pakistan Super League 2021?

The Pakistan Super League 2021 matches can be live streamed on SonyLiv in India.

How many teams are participating at Pakistan Super League 2021?

A total of six teams are going to play in the Pakistan Super League 2021 including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Which team is the defending champion of Pakistan Super League 2021?

Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2020 final last year to become the champions.

Pakistan Super League 2021 Full Squads

Islamabad United: Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Saifi, Abdullah, Alex Hales, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Chris Jordon, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musa Khan, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley, Iftikhar Ahmed

Karachi Kings: Mohammad Nabi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Danish Aziz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Noor Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Amir

Lahore Qalandars: Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Multan Sultans: Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Adam Lyth, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Lynn, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Umar, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Ravi Bopara, Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, David Miller, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Abdul Nasir, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed Tom Banton, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood