WATCH: Lorcan Tucker’s explosive 94-run knock guides Ireland to their first win in the T20 World Cup 2026

Ireland secured a commanding 96-runs win over Oman in their third group-stage match in T20 World Cup 2026, thanks to a brilliant knock by skipper Lorcan Tucker.

Ireland secured a 96-run win over Oman, thanks to an impressive knock by skipper Lorcan Tucker (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland’s captain Lorcan Tucker played a blistering unbeaten 94 runs knock off 51 balls, backed by a disciplined bowling display, powered Ireland to a massive 96-run win over Oman in a one-sided Group B clash of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, February 14.

Asked to bat first, Tucker led from the front with an aggressive counterattack, which included 10 fours and four sixes in a commanding knock. Ireland bounced back from 47 for 3 to pile up 235 for 5, the highest total recorded in this tournament so far.

Captain leading from the front! 💪 Ireland’s stand-in skipper, Lorcan Tucker, smashes a 35-ball half-century as they push for their first win of the tournament. 👊🔥 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #IREvOMA | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/gNF6IlphpA pic.twitter.com/V710ShOEs4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 14, 2026

Ireland are off the mark in the #T20WorldCup! 💪 A clinical performance sees them claim a dominant 97-run win against Oman. 🇮🇪 Up next ➡️ ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #ENGvSCO | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/zk9ylxUlDq pic.twitter.com/ImoHMPHNyX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 14, 2026

Lorcan Tucker along with Gareth Delany sitched a century partnership for the fifth wicket as they added 101 runs in just 56 balls. Gareth played a blistering innings of 56 runs in 30 balls, which was laced with three fours and four sixes. As a result, Ireland scored 93 runs in the last five overs, posting their highest World Cup total.

Lorcan Tucker surpassed Rohit Sharma

Lorcan Tucker surpassed former India Rohit Sharma’s record with an unbeaten 94. This is the second-highest innings by a captain in a T20 World Cup history. Rohit had scored 92 runs against Australia in 2014.

Tucker holds the top spot in the list of highest-scoring batsmen in a T20 World Cup, breaking Curtis Campher’s record of 72 not out against Scotland in 2022.

Oman were bowled out for 139

In reply to the masisve target, Aamir Kaleem (50) and Hammad Mirza (46) briefly kept Oman’s hope alive, but once the duo fell, Oman’s batting line-up collapsed and were bowled out for 139 in 18 overs.

Josh Little led the charge with the ball as he finished with impressive figures of 3 for 16 in his four overs. He received solid support from Matthew Humphreys (2/27), Barry McCarthy (2/32) and George Dockrell (1/6).

Despite the emphatic win, Ireland remained fourth in the standings, with Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia occupying the top three spots. Oman, meanwhile, slumped to their third defeat of the tournament.

