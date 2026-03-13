Home

WATCH: Love between KulCha goes viral at Kuldeep Yadav’s mehendi as Yuzvendra Chahal…

Star Indian spinner duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal share a great bond during Kuldeep's haldi ceremony. Take a look and read the full story.

Yuzvendra Chahal enjoys in Kuldeep Yadav's haldi and mehendi ceremony

Star Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time, who helped Team India to achieve many great milestones. Yes, you guessed it right, Kuldeep Yadav, who is set to start a new life as he is getting married to his fiancée Vanshika on March 14.

Yuzvendra Chahal shares heartfelt moment with Kuldeep Yadav during haldi ceremony

Currently, Kuldeep Yadav is celebrating his mehendi and haldi ceremony on Mussoorie along with family and friends. However, his close friend and one of the greatest spinners of all time, Yuzvendra Chahal, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, which is going viral. In the video clip, Chahal is seen applying haldi on Kuldeep Yadav’s face and the KulCha is having fun.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates haldi ceremony at resort in Mussoorie

Kuldeep Yadav’s haldi ceremony is held in one of the finest resorts in Mussoorie. However, according to the reports, the mehendi ceremony is also expected to be held at the same place on March 13.

Kuldeep Yadav announces wedding after Team India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 win

However, star Indian player Kuldeep Yadav announced his marriage to fiancée Vanshika after the Men in Blue defeated the New Zealand team in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to win the title of the tournament. Before the T20 World Cup 2026, the couple got engaged.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika to marry at The Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie

For the wedding, Kuldeep Yadav booked one of the finest hotels, The Savoy. Not only this, some reports claim that he booked the entire hotel for his wedding around 80 rooms, and there is no place for other guests as it is got unavailable.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika’s reception party on March 17

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika are set for a grand reception party on March 17 at the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to attend Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding

According to reports, star Indian players and one of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also expected to attend Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding with Vanshika on March 14 at The Savoy hotel.

