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WATCH: LSG captain Rishabh Pant ABUSES in post-match presentation after loss to RR, drops the F-bomb with…

WATCH: LSG captain Rishabh Pant ABUSES in post-match presentation after loss to RR, drops the ‘F-bomb’ with…

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant was heard abusing on live TV interview at the post-match presentation after his side's loss in IPL 2026 match vs Rajasthan Royals.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant after losing IPL 2026 match to RR on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant had a day to forget as his side slumped to their 9th defeat of the IPL 2026 season, losing by 7 wickets to Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Pant was sacked as vice-captain of the Indian Test team as well for the one-off Test against Afghanistan next month.

Pant was heard using ‘abusive’ language during the post-match presentation conducted by former West Indies pacer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop. The LSG skipper dropped the ‘F-bomb’ in a video which went viral on social media on Tuesday night.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 64: RR jumps back into Playoffs contention, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to top

“We are a f***ing good team,” Pant said at the post-match presentation in Jaipur on Tuesday. He was responding to a question about the formality of playing their final league match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, although they are out of the Playoffs race and currently at 10th and last place on the Points Table.

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“We are proud as a team regardless of how our situation is right now. You know, the kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn’t gone our way and everyone knows that but that doesn’t take away the fact that we are a f***ing good team,” Pant replied.

WATCH Rishabh Pant abuse in the post-match presentation after RR vs LSG IPL 2026 match HERE…

By the looks of it, I think he intentionally dropped the F bomb on live TV on the face of BCCI after seeing the ODI & Test squads today. He’s in his villain arc because being nice didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/IucLJFxwiw — Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) May 19, 2026

Pant, who was retained for a record price of Rs 27 crore by Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG, has been a major disappointment for the second season in succession. LSG have failed to reach the Playoffs stages for the third year in succession now.

The LSG captain has only managed to score 286 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2026 with only one fifty at a strike-rate of 140.19. It follows his forgettable IPL 2025 season when he had scored 269 runs in 14 matches with one century and 1 fifty at a strike-rate of 133.16. Pant has managed 7 scores of 20 runs or below in his 12 innings this season.

Also Read | 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… 93 in 38 balls, star player from Rajasthan Royals EXPLODES, bowlers beg for mercy, becomes 1st Indian to achieve THIS massive feat

“Sometimes, you know, it is hard. On a (flat) wicket like this, there is less margin for the bowlers, you know and just having too many suggestions doesn’t work you know. Sometimes you have to keep a simple plan and keep focusing on that one ball at a time and try to execute that plan,” Pant said.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted 93 in 38 balls with 10 sixes and 7 fours to help LSG chase down the massive total set by RR. “Definitely, the left-handers. They had been batting for a period of time. And exposing a left-arm spinner, I didn’t want that, because (Digvesh) Rathi was in the side. So why take chance on Shabby when Rathi is there, for sure,” Pant said.

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