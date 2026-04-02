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WATCH: LSG reveal TRUE story behind owner Sanjiv Goenkas chat with Rishabh Pant after loss to DC, video goes VIRAL, but fans…

WATCH: LSG reveal ‘TRUE’ story behind owner Sanjiv Goenka’s chat with Rishabh Pant after loss to DC, video goes VIRAL, but fans…

Look at the full story behind LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant's clash in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Real story behind Pant and Goenka's clash

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, where Delhi Capitals defeated them by 6 wickets.

LSG captain and owner clash after Wednesday’s dominant loss

However, after the match, Lucknow Super Giants’ owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a heated argument with the franchise’s captain, Rishabh Pant, after a dominant loss to Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadim B Ground, Ardonamau.

Sanjiv Goenka was spotted talking animatedly with Rishabh Pant and the support staff. However, the moment quickly went viral on social media. The fans are comparing it to Goenka’s famous heated chat with former LSG captain KL Rahul.

SANJIV GOENKA CLASH WITH RISHABH PANT – Just look at Rishabh Pant’s face when Goenka questioned him just minutes after LSG’s loss to DC. This is not good for the IPL. This is not good for any Indian player. What’s your view on that? pic.twitter.com/g76HKzIgLc — Nafees (@Nafees_22) April 2, 2026

LSG clears the air, shows Pant and Goenka in good spirits

However, after the viral clip, Lucknow Super Giants shared a video on X, where LSG captain Rishabh Pant and owner Sanjiv Goenka were seen hugging each other and having a fun conversation. In the post, LSG wrote a caption, “Not everything you see is the true story, here’s the unfiltered post match vibes, when cameras don’t cut.”

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Not everything you see is the true story, here’s the unfiltered post match vibes, when cameras don’t cut. pic.twitter.com/EiPMWrmlkQ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 2, 2026

Fans continue criticizing LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka

Meanwhile, the fans have some different opinions as they are still criticizing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka.

LSG needs to pay 54 cr to Rishabh Pant. 27 cr for cricket

27 cr for acting https://t.co/rF4ePhPDtx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2026

I told you this guy @DrSanjivGoenka owner of @LucknowIPL is a complete looser and joker of the highest order – i am seriously embarrassed with his behaviour. I created the @IPL for fans and players alike. Not for this to happen every time every year. If I was still Chairman and… https://t.co/5mHzg8RAY1 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 2, 2026

Made Pant come back and re record this. Was the ground really this empty in the post match coverage?

https://t.co/iv1kZBHrNU — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) April 2, 2026



LSG’s poor performance against Delhi Capitals

In the match against Delhi Capitals, the LSG batting line-up showcased a poor batting performance as Delhi’s strong bowling attack put them under pressure. Lucknow bowlers kept a hope for them, but Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs ruined their plans with an exceptional batting performance.

LSG set to face SRH on April 5

However, Lucknow Super Giants are set to play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

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