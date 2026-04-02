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WATCH: Lungi Ngidi BAMBOOZLES Nicholas Pooran with brilliant slower delivery in LSG vs DC IPL 2026

WATCH: Lungi Ngidi BAMBOOZLES Nicholas Pooran with brilliant slower delivery in LSG vs DC IPL 2026

Lungi Ngidi impressed with a 3-wicket haul, which included a masterful slower ball that bowled Nicholas Pooran in Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 season opoener against Lucknow Super Giants

Lungi Ngidi BAMBOOZLES Nicholas Pooran with brilliant slower delivery (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi stunned Nicholas Pooran as he delivered one of IPL 2026’s standout balls on his Delhi Capitals debut on Wednesday. Ngidi, who played a key role for the Proteas in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 carried his impressive form into the IPL.

Facing Nicholas Pooran, Ngidi showcased his mastery of the slower ball, sending the explosive West Indian batter back to the pavilion.

In the 9th over, Ngidi’s perfectly executed slower yorker which left Pooran completely deceived, missing the line and length entirely. It was a textbook delivery that highlighted Ngidi’s skill and precision on debut.

Lungi Ngidi stunned Nicholas Pooran with slower delivery, watch video here…

BEST BALL OF IPL 2026 – LUNGI NGIDI 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hMPyctPXYL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2026

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Lungi Ngidi put on a brilliant performance as Delhi Capitals dismantled Lucknow Super Giants at their home ground in IPL 2026 opener. Ngidi, who led Delhi’s bowling attack in the absence of Mitchell Starc, made the most of his opportunity, wreaking havoc with his pace and variations.

Ngidi finished with impressive figures of 3/27, his scalps included Nicholas Pooran, Mohsin Khan, and Anrich Nortje, showcasing his dominance throughout the spell.

Lungi Ngidi credited Dwayne Bravo, who taught him the art of deception

During the innings break, Lungi Ngidi credited former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who helped him work on his his slower-ball technique. Known for his deadly slow deliveries, Bravo taught Ngidi the art of deception, including the delivery that dismissed Nicholas Pooran for 112 km/h.

“Trying to use the bigger side, we know the type of ball-striker he is. No pace to work with, trying to do him in the air. Used the dip too. The last one was the best wicket, executing the wide slower yorker is hardest for me. At the World Cup, I mentioned that Bravo told me I need a deceptive slower ball. It took years of practice. I’m close to 100% but not there, trying to emulate Bravo,” Ngidi said.

Delhi’s impressive bowling show restricted LSG to a modest total of 141, which DC chased in 17.1 overs. Despite an early top-order collapse, “Impact Substitute” Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs put together a crucial 119-run partnership off just 76 balls to guide Delhi to a season-opening win.

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