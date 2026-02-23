Home

WATCH: Mahieka Sharma claps after Hardik Pandya’s wicket in T20 World Cup 2026, faces backlash as video goes viral

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma faced backlash after she was seen clapping following his dismissal during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clahs.

WATCH: Mahieka Sharma claps after Hardik Pandya's wicket in T20 World Cup 2026 (Source: X)

T20 World up 2026: India faced an embarassing 76-run defeat in their first Super 8 match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the T20 World Cup 2026. In the match, India showcased a disappinting batting performance as the team were all out for 111 in 18.5 overs.

Shivam Dube was the highest run scorer for India, he scored scored 42 off 37 balls, which included one four and three six.

Maheika Sharma was seen slapping after Hardik Pandya’s dismissal

What grabbed fans attention was Hardik Pandya’s wicket. He was caught by Tristan Stubbs at long-off off Keshav Maharaj’s delivery. Soon after, the camera shifted to Maheika Sharma, who was seen clapping following the dismissal. The video quickly went viral on social media, and she faced immense backlash.

Maheika Sharma clapping after Hardik Pandya’s dismissal… 😭 Talk about zero civic sense 🥲#INDvsSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IkGgUKXxIc — Arshy (@imArshit) February 23, 2026

After opting to bat first, the Proteas posted a challenging total of 187/7 in their 20 overs. On the first ball of the 15th over, Hardik Pandya tried to hit a six off Keshav Maharaj but was caught at the boundary. His dismissal came at a crucial time, with the Indian team already under immense pressure.

Hardik Pandya had a disappointing outing in the Super 8 clash as he failed to make an impact with both bat and ball in the match. In the first innings, he conceded a total of 45 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket. Batting at number seven, he managed to score only 18 runs off 17 balls, struggling to contribute in either department.

Recently, Hardik Pandya celebrated Mahieka Sharma’s 25th birthday as he took to Instagram to share a cozy picture. The couple was seen embracing each other while standing in an infinity swimming pool, perfectly capturing their chemistry. Along with the photo, Hardik wrote, “Happy Birthday my princess.”

Miller and Brevia stitched 97-runs partnership

South Africa faced early setback as their top-order dismantled , but the crucial 97-runs partnership between Dewald Brevis (45 off 29) and David Miller (63 off 35) pushed India in the back foot. India shifted the momentum for a brief period but Tristan Stubbs late quickfire knock guided South Africa to a winning total.

India, who were all out for 111 started their innings on a disappointing note as Ishan Kishan got out for a four-ball duck, while Abhishek Sharma, who finally broke the three consecutive duck streak couldn’t help the Men in blue to cross the victory line as he managed to score only 15 runs.

