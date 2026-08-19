WATCH: Manav Suthar joins Ashwin, Kumble and Harbhajan on ELITE list in India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle Test

India's Manav Suthar claimed a 10-wicket haul in his side's win over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

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India's Manav Suthar bowls on Day 5 of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 1st Test: Indian left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, playing in only his second game and first overseas one, created history by becoming only the 7th Indian bowler to claim a 10-wicket haul in an overseas Test. Suthar claimed 6 for 55 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206 to lose the first Test of the two-match series by 165 runs at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

Suthar, who made his debut against Afghanistan in the one-off Test earlier this year, finished with a match-haul of 10 for 131 to join the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin (twice), Bishen Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to claim 10 wickets in an away Test match.

The Gujarat Titans left-arm spinner was in devastating form in the second session, claiming three wickets in his 23rd over of the game to usher Sri Lankan downfall early. Suthar dismissed top-scorer Sonal Dinusha for 84 and then followed it up with wickets of Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara for ducks in the same over to bowl a triple-wicket maiden.

WATCH Manav Suthar claim three wickets in his 23rd over vs Sri Lanka on Day 5 HERE…

Manav Suthar cleaned up the tail in a flash! ⚡ Three wickets in one over to put the finishing touches on a sensational bowling effort. Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 5, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/LwSc4NGRW2 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 19, 2026

He ended the Lankan resistance by dismissing Keshara Nuwantha for 20 off 69 balls in his 24th over to seal the game for Shubman Gill’s side. “It is a very satisfying win for us. We were in a comfortable position, but were not sure if the match would go on (because of the weather), but the team responded well,” Gill said in the post-match presentation on Wednesday.

Asked if he was concerned by Indian batting collapse in the second innings when they were dismissed for 193, Gill said, “Not really. We wanted to get around 400 in the third innings. Wicket was not easy to score runs at will, so were looking to play more aggressively. Were unsure of how many overs we would be able to bowl on day four and five. In that process, lost a few wickets but we were still in a comfortable position.”

On Suthar’s match-winning bowling spell, captain Gill said, “He has been bowling magnificently. Looks like a very promising guy and someone who can play for India for a long time.”

Suthar became the 6th Indian bowler to claim a 10-wicket haul in a Test match against Sri Lanka. Apart from the Rajasthan spinner, the others are Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh (twice), Maninder Singh, Venkatapathy Raju and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The second Test will begin at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Sunday, August 23.