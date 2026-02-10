Home

Sports

WATCH: Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell execute a spectacular boundary catch to send UAEs Alishan Sharafu back

WATCH: Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell execute a spectacular boundary catch to send UAE’s Alishan Sharafu back

Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell pulled off an outstanding catch together off Mitchell Santner's delivery to dismiss UAE's set batter Alishan Sharafu during New Zealand's T20 World Cup 2026 second group-stage match.

WATCH: Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell execute a spectacular boundary catch to send UAE's Alishan Sharafu back (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell pulled off a sensational catch together to dismiss Alishan Sharafu during New Zealand’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against the United Arab Emirates in Chennai on Tuesday, February 10.

Alishan Sharafu, who played an impactful knock for UAE was dismissed for 55 off 47 balls, an innings which was laced with two towering sixes and five boundaries.

Chapman and Mitchell pulled of a sensational catch together

The dismissal occurred in the 15th over of the UAE innings, when Mitchell Santner bowled an outside off delivery, and Sharafu shuffled across before slog-sweeping it towards the boundary. It looked like the ball went for a six, but Mark Chapman caught the ball just inches inside the ropes before losing balance near the boundary cushions. Showing great presence of mind, he relayed the ball to Daryl Mitchell, who completed the catch well within the field of play.

https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/2021179709443178687

The wicket also ended the 107-run second-wicket partnership between Sharafu and UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Coming to the match, Santner’s side restricted UAE to 173/6 in their 20 overs. Skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front as he was the top-scorer (66 off 45 balls).

Matt Henry spearheaded the Kiwis bowling attack

Matt Henry finished with impressive figures of 2/37, while skipper Mitchell Santner, along with Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, and Glenn Phillips, picked a single wicket each

Talking about the Black Caps tournament opener, they started on a high as they secured a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, thanks to an outstanding knock from Tim Seifert who smashed 65 off 42 balls and Glenn Phillips who contributed crucial 42 off 25. Lockie Ferguson also impressed with the ball, claiming two wickets.

New Zealand will play against South Africa and Canada in their remainder of their group stage matches which is scheduled for February 14 and 17.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.