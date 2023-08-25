Home

Marnus Labuschange failed to find his place in Australia's 18-man preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa (SA) and India (IND).

Australian star batter Marnus Labuschange failed to find his place in Australia’s 18-man preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa (SA) and India (IND). Labuschange was also not included in the Australian squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

The five-time World Cup champions announced their preliminary squad of 18 players for the Continental Cup in India on Monday, August 7. Under ICC regulations, squads must be finalised before September 28, with Australia’s first game at this year’s World Cup coming against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.

The right-handed batter has been one of the top performers for the Australian side in red-ball cricket. However, he has failed to carry his outstanding form into limited-overs cricket. He is currently ranked fifth in the ICC rankings for Test batters.

Explaining the reason behind Labuschagne’s exclusion from Australia’s ODI team, chief selector George Bailey pointed out that the batter has failed to score consistently in white-ball cricket. “We know Marnus, at his best, is good enough to hold down a spot in the one-day team, we just haven’t seen enough of it consistently in the role that we’d like him to do. We’ve been really clear with Marnus; he’s going to be part of some Australia A games at the same time so he can focus on some white-ball cricket.”

In his recent Instagram post, Marnus Labuschange wrote “Working hard on my white ball game.”

Australia’s preliminary World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

