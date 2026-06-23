Watch: Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland lead as Norway perform ‘Viking Rowing’ celebration after win against Senegal

The Viking Row celebration is actually heavily inspired by Norway's deep-rooted Nordic maritime history

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Norway supporters react ahead of the Group I match between Norway and Senegal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in the United States on Monday, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

The FIFA World Cup is not just about the matches, players or goals, it’s also about the fans and their celebrations. One such celebration that has become an instant fan favorite is the Norwegian Viking rowing pulled off by Norway after their scintillating 3-2 victory against Senegal in Group I which confirmed their qualification to the round of 32.

The celebrations were led by captain Martin Odegaard and star striker Erling Haaland who netted a crucial brace to send Norway into the knockout stage. All the players ran towards their supporters at the stands after the full-time whistle and instead of the standard cheering, the entire squad sat down on the grass in a single line, almost like a crew inside a boat.

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The players began synchronized rowing motions, moving their arms back and forth with intense energy. Martin Odegaard was leading the celebrations by smashing the drum in front of thousands of Norwegian fans who breathed life into the rhythm by clapping and chanting in perfect harmony. This is a kind of celebration that has never been seen before at the FIFA World Cup.

🚨 WORLD CUP 2026! 🇲🇽🇺🇸🇨🇦 Unforgettable moment for Norway today as they qualified for the Round of 32 in VIKING style. 🇳🇴🚣 pic.twitter.com/HFnUoPr5ny — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) June 23, 2026

This Norwegian Viking rowing celebration went viral instantly with people appreciating the energy showed by the passionate lot of Norway fans.

History of the Viking Row

The Viking Row celebration is actually heavily inspired by Norway’s deep-rooted Nordic maritime history. The rowing emote pays a direct tribute to the ancient Viking warriors who travelled through the seas in their legendary longships which used to rely on discipline and collective rowing to conquer new lands.

While the famous Viking Clap was popularized globally by Iceland during Euro 2016, this rowing celebration will forever be resembled with the Norwegian team. After all, this is what the FIFA World Cup is all about. The fans, the vibes, the celebrations and the culture.

Norway qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal at the MetLife Stadium.

Marcus Holmgren Pedersen opened the scoring for Norway in the 43rd minute, capitalizing on a loose defensive clearance. Erling Haaland took control in the 2nd half, finishing a crisp counter-attack from a Martin Odegaard pass before volleying home his second from close range ten minutes later.

Senegal fought back via a brace from Ismaila Sarr but the Norwegian defense held firm under late pressure to secure their 2nd consecutive group-stage win and a place in the knockouts.