WATCH: Mattias Svanberg creates HISTORY for Sweden in 5-1 hammering of Tunisia in FIFA World Cup 2026, becomes first in 60 years to…

Sweden began their campaign in Group H of FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 5-1 hammering of Tunisia at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on Sunday.

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Sweden's Mattias Svanberg celebrates after scoring against Tunisia in FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Source: X)

Sweden vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026: It was a record-breaking night for Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Group F opener vs Tunisia at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on Sunday. Sweden hammered hapless Tunisia 5-1 to make an early statement but ‘super sub’ Mattias Svanberg broke a 60-year-old record in the World Cup with his brilliant strike.

Svanberg’s goal 18 seconds after entering the match for Sweden is the second fastest by a substitute in a FIFA World Cup match since 1966, behind only Richard Morales who found the mark in 16 seconds for Uruguay vs Senegal in 2002 edition.

WATCH Mattias Svanberg strike against Tunisia in FIFA World Cup 2026 match HERE…

Para la estadística, 17 segundos llevaba Mattias Svanberg en el campo de juego, no había tocado el balón, literalmente la primera que tocó y fue gol, aunque fue anulado, el VAR intervino y validó el gol por segunda jugada. pic.twitter.com/J8JwB2DfH3 — ʍɑɢµтєsɑʍɑиɨтɨтɑќɑs‍♂️ (@magutsamanttkas) June 15, 2026

Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres were the other stars of Sweden’s massive opening win over Tunisia. In fact, Ayari’s father Azzouz is a Tunisian by berth but he encouraged his son to represent Sweden in football. Ayari initially wanted to play for Tunisia when they asked him to switch allegiance in 2021, but his father insisted on Sweden because the country ‘welcomed and developed him’.

Ayari broke the deadlock with a brilliant drive from outside the box. Isak doubled the lead following a beautiful turn and pass from strike partner Gyokeres before Tunisia got themselves back into the game before half-time when Omar Rekik found the mark off Hannibal Mejbri’s sensational pass for his first international goal.

Sweden struck back with vengeance in the second half. Isak too the ball off Ellyes Skhiri and Gyokeres struck home to make it 3-1. Svanberg amplified the advantage moments after coming on, and Ayari sealed a morale-boosting success.

It ended one of the highest-scoring matchdays in World Cup history with 19 goals on Monday after Germany scored seven earlier in the day against Curacao.

Ivory Coast strike in injury time to take points off Ecuador

Amad Diallo’s dramatic stoppage-time winner helps Ivory Coast snatch a sensational win over Ecuador in their Group E match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia on Monday. Ivory Coast ended Ecuador’s 19-game unbeaten run in international football and provides them a massive boost ahead of their clash against powerhouses Germany, who hammered Curacao 7-1 earlier on Sunday.

“We came here with ambitions and high hopes. Everything is going well,” coach Emerse Faé said through an interpreter after the match, according to AP news agency.

“This was a fantastic goal. Singo) delivered a wonderful assist to Diallo, and he finished well. Very happy to see just what we worked on,” Fae added.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador hit the crossbar three times over the course of the game before Diallo struck for the African nation. The Manchester United winger entered as a substitute in the 56th minute of the game managed to break through with a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty area that beat Ecuador’s goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez. Wilfried Singo set up the goal with his strong run down the right side in the dying minutes of the game.

Ecuador’s last loss came in September 2024 when they were beaten 1-0 by Brazil. “It hurts. This is a very painful situation. It needs to make you stronger for the future,” Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece said after the game.