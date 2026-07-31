WATCH: Meet Preeti Pawar, first Indian boxer to qualify for Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing final, ‘Mandala art’ lover will now fight for GOLD

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar has qualified for the women's 54kg gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday.

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Indian boxer Preeti Pawar has entered women's 54kg boxing final at Commonwealth Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Commonwealth Games 2026: A total of 10 Indian boxers will be fighting for a spot in the final in various boxing events at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 but 22-year-old Preeti Pawar from Bhiwani in Haryana was the first to book her place in the gold medal bout in Glasgow. Preeti defeated Catherine Mwape on Zambia with a resounding 5-0 margin in the women’s 54kg semifinal bout.

She will now take on Canada’s Scarlett Delgado, who defeated England’s Lauren Mackie 4-1 in her semifinal bout earlier. The Asian Games 2022 bronze medallist outpunched Mwape for most of the bout, with effective use of counter-attacks.

“I am very happy that I have managed to do what I prepared for. I have to give my best tomorrow for the gold medal. I never take my opponents lightly, and always prepare in detail with my coaches. I am happy that I am able to implement those plans,” Preeti said after her bout.

VIDEO | Glasgow, Scotland: Indian boxer Preeti Pawar in 54 kg category sailed into the Commonwealth Games final by out-punching Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the last-four stage. She says, “I am very happy that I have managed to do what I prepared for. I have to give my best… pic.twitter.com/O1pRkyvgF0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2026

Mwape struggled to connect throughout the bout and was beaten almost every time Preeti launched her combination punches. The Zambian’s struggles were evident from the three eight counts she faced in the first two rounds.

Preeti’s dominance was highlighted by the fact that all five judges marked 10-8 in her favour in the second round. With the bout out of her grasp, Mwape spent the last three minutes evading the pounding from Preeti, who sailed through without being pushed too hard.

Preeti Pawar took long break after Paris Olympics 2024

The Bhiwani boxer had reached the Round of 16 stages in the Paris Olympics 2024 but her campaign was affected by illness as she had contracted Hepatitis A before the biggest event of her career.

“At the Commonwealth Games I want to perform my best and get a medal for India…a gold. Let’s see what will happen because sometimes we plan something but it doesn’t go our way,” Preeti was quoted as saying by PTI news agency earlier this month.

Preeti returned to action after almost a year and won the gold medal 2025 World Boxing Cup Final in New Delhi and then followed it up with a silver at Boxam Elite International tournament in Spain.

While Preeti goes hard in the ring, her hobbies are much more creative. She is interested in quilling and calligraphy to relax outside the boxing ring.

Preeti always has a Mandala art colouring book with her during tournaments to help her relax. “I meditate. I have a sketchbook, I like colouring book, mandala art,” Preeti told PTI news agency.