WATCH: MI star Tilak Varma leads South Zone revival after Gurnoor Brar blows away top order in Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal

South Zone's captain, Tilak Varma, smashed a great century against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy, after the major setback given by Gurnoor Brar to them. Read the full story to know all the details.

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Tilak Varma smashed a great century against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy

North Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy: South Zone’s captain Tilak Varma rocked in the Duleep Trophy as his epic performance against the North Zone created a buzz around the fans.

Tilak Varma shines with a brilliant century, dominating North Zone’s bowlers in Duleep Trophy

Speaking about his impressive batting performance against the North Zone, Tilak Varma showcased a impressive performance for his side in the Duleep Trophy as he targeted each North Zone’s bowlers in this game. Tilak showed his batting skills and proved that, why he is considered as Team India’s best middle-order batter.

Tilak Varma continued his dominance in the match with some fine boundaries and completed his hundred off 225 balls. In this impressive knock, Tilak Varma smashed seven boundaries, which became a major headache for North Zone’s bowling lineup.

That moment when Tilak Varma got to his The South Zone captain leads from the front with a gritty century #DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/uSlM9xN6Vw — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 31, 2026

Gurnoor Brar shines with four wickets as Shreyas Gopal steady South Zone

Discussing some more key moments about the match, star Indian pacer, Gurnoor Brar showcased an amazing bowling performance in the match as he dismissed four key players of the South Zone side. Speaking about his performance, Gurnoor took four wickets and conceded 70 runs in the 20 overs.

There were some pacers who shone for the North Zone, star players Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj also performed well as they took two wickets in the match.

On the other hand, it was a difficult day for the South Zone players as they suffered against their rivals’ bowling attack. Meanwhile, skipper Tilak Varma and star player Shreyas Gopal came as a solution to this challenging situation. Shreyas Gopal reflected his impressive skills and incredible performance as he scored 87 runs off 169 balls, including 11 fours, and helped his side to stabilize themselves in the crucial moments.

Not only that, Tilak Varma and Shreyas Gopal gathered some crucial runs for their side in crucial moments and helped them to get the 90-run lead after the stumps of the day 2.