WATCH: Mikel Merino is hero for Spain again in 2-1 win over Belgium in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal

Spain marched into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals with a 2-1 win over Belgium in the last 8 clash in Los Angeles on Friday.

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Spain's Lamine Yamal vies for the ball vs Belgium in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match on Friday. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Belgium became the first team to score against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and ended Unai Simon’s record-breaking shut-out streak. But that wasn’t enough for the Belgian as Mikel Merino once again emerged as the hero for Spain in their 2-1 win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday.

Merino, who scored the crucial winner against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Round of 16 clash, claimed the winning goal in the 88th minute of the game to set up a showdown against Kylian Mbappe’s France at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday.

“I’ve done this again, and it’s happened to me again, so it would seem that coincidence exists. If you’re ready and you try, I guess it can happen for you,” Arsenal mid-fielder Merino said after the match.

WATCH Mikel Merino score the winner vs Belgium HERE…

MIKEL MERINO GIVES SPAIN THE LEAD IN THE 88TH MINUTE! IT’S HIM ONCE AGAIN! Spain 2-1 Belgium pic.twitter.com/ir7L2xXLxM — Caleb (@CalebDesignsX) July 10, 2026

Fabian Ruiz had put Spain in front, half an hour into the quarterfinal after starting in the line-up ahead of Pedri. But Charles de Ketelaere, who had scored twice in the game vs United States in the Round of 16 match, became the first player to score against Spain in this World Cup late I the first half.

But Merino notched up his second goal in his first World Cup — and both of them have been historic. “Honestly, it’s crazy to be able to help the team once again. This time in a different way, but at the same time to believe and trust that the opposing goalkeeper could make a mistake and to stay alert. … I prepare for when the moment comes, and hopefully they keep coming,” Merino was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

Belgians were hampered by an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Thibault Courtois in he second half as his replacement Senne Lammens spilled the ball right in front of Merino to concede the crucial goal. Merino came on in the 86th minute and scored on his second touch of the match.

“We came here for this, to play against the best teams in the world. We are confident in our possibilities, at the same time respecting the opposition. This is one of those games that you dream of when you’re a kid, and now we have the chance to compete against a massive rival. Hopefully we’ll get the win,” Merino said after the match.

Spain’s run of six straight cleansheets was the best-ever by any team and they set a new record of not conceding a goal for 649 minutes. Under coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain have now progressed from all seven of their knockout games at major tournament (World Cup or Euros). The only manager to better this record in the first eight such matches with a European nation is Vittorio Pozzo, who won his first eight with Italy between 1934 and 1938.

“It will be a clash of giants. We are capable of winning this game — and not just now, but I would have said this a few weeks ago as well. They are a great giant of football, but I trust our team,” De La Fuente was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

Spain have now reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup for only the second time after 2010, when they went on to win the tournament in South Africa. They are unbeaten in 37 straight competitive matches since March 2023, while Belgium’s streak of 18 consecutive unbeaten matches across all competitions ended on Friday.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Lamine Yamal (6) became the first player to make more than five appearances at the FIFA World Cup while aged 18 or younger. Only France captain Kylian Mbappe has more appearances at the tournament as a teenager (7).

Yamal became the first player to complete more than 20 dribbles in this World Cup. He also had the most touches in the opposition box – 12 and most shots on goal as well – 6.