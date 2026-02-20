Home

WATCH: Mitchell Marsh’s BLAZING fifty ensure consolation 9-wicket win for Australia vs Oman before T20 World Cup 2026 exit

Mitchell Marsh's impressive batting performance helps Australia defeat Oman by nine wickets in their last match of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia defeat Oman by nine wickets

On Friday, February 20, the Australian team successfully dominated Oman and defeated them by nine wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Australia dominated Oman with both bat and ball as the star players Adam Zampa and captain Mitchell Marsh played a major role for their team. Despite, having strong victory against Oman. Australia will not be able to qualify for the Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Captain Mitchell Marsh showcased a great batting performance for his team as he scored 64 runs off 33 balls, including seven boundaries and four sixes and helped his team win their last match of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Mitchell Marsh launches a 99-metre maximum on his way to a half-century and puts Australia in pole position against Oman #T20WorldCup broadcast details https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/PAbniDU7jp — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2026

Oman’s struggle with the bat

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. While batting, Oman’s opening pair Aamir Kaleem and captain Jatinder Singh had a poor start as Aamir lost his wicket on the first delivery of the game. Jatinder scored 17 runs off 15 balls, including three fours.

Wasim Ali was the only batter for the Oman team, who crossed the 30-run mark. Wasim smashed 32 runs off 33 balls, including four boundaries, while other players Hammad Mirza and Karan Sonavale scored (16) and (12) and helped their team to reach 104 runs.

Adam Zampa’s brilliant spell destroys Oman’s batting line-up

Speaking about Australia’s bowling-attack, Adam Zampa was the key player for them as he took four important wickets in just 3.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell and Xavier Bartlett also clinched two wickets each.

Australian batters dominates Oman’s bowling-attack

While batting, Australia chased the target easily as they only needed 105 runs. Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head gave a great start to the team. Travis Head scored 32 runs off 19 balls, including six boundaries and lost his wicket to Shakeel Ahmed. Josh Inglis also scored 12 runs off 6 balls, including two fours. Marsh played a spectacular innings for the team with a 64 runs innings.

