WATCH: Star player from Nita Ambani’s MI scores fearless 47 to rescues New Zealand from 84/6 disaster to 168/7 against Sri Lanka

Star player from Mita Ambani's MI took the charge and powered his team to a fighting total in their Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand started their Super 8 stage on a shaky note as but skipper Mitchell Santner took matters into his own hands played a captain’s knock of 47 off just 26 balls to rescue his side from a disappointing middle-order collapse to guide the Black Caps to a fighting total of 168/7 against Sri Lanka in their Group 2 Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field, New Zealand got off to a solid start as they were 75/2 with crucial 32 from Rachin Ravindra.

However, a dramatic collapse saw them reeling at 84/6, losing four wickets for just nine runs as Sri Lankan spinners, led by Maheesh Theekshana (3/30), pushed the Kiwis on the back foot.

Santner accelerated the innings with his powerful hitting

Santner, who walked in to bat at a crisis immediately shifted gears. The left-hander showcased his power-hitting as he smashed four towering sixes and two crisp fours in a blistering counter-attack.

Santner’s calculated approach turned the momentum, preventing Sri Lanka from running away with the game. He stitched a crucial 84-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Cole McConchie who contributed 31 off 23 balls, which included 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Santner and McConchie added crucial runs together

The duo added crucial runs in the death overs, accelerating from a dire situation to post a competitive score. Santner’s blitz not only steadied the ship but also provided the bowlers with something defendable on a spin-friendly surface.

Meanwhile, Theekshana led the bowling attack with a sensational spell, while Dushmantha Chameera claimed three wickets, which included the big wicket of Santner on the final ball, but by then, the damage was done.

Santner’s knock showcased his growing stature as a lower-order batter, transforming 84/6 into a total that puts pressure on Sri Lanka in this crucial Super Eights encounter. New Zealand now have a fighting chance to boost their semi-final prospects.

