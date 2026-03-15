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WATCH: Mithun Manhas, Devajit Saikia felicitate Indias T20 World Cup 2026 champions, Sudha Shah and Shubhangi Kulkarni honour U19 Women team at Naman Awards

WATCH: Mithun Manhas, Devajit Saikia felicitate India’s T20 World Cup 2026 champions, Sudha Shah and Shubhangi Kulkarni honour U19 Women team at Naman Awards

India's historic cricket success was celebrated at the Naman Awards as the Board of Control for Cricket in India felicitated five of India's World Cup-winning teams at the Naman Awards.

BCCI honours T20 World Cup 2026, and U-19 Women's Cup 2025 champions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honoured the Indian National Cricket team for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 during the Naman Awards ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of IPL 2026.

The Gautam Gambhir-coached and Suryakumar Yadav-led team India defeated New Zealand by a massive 96 runs margin in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 8, becoming the first team to successfully defend the title and achieve the milestone on home soil.

Batting first, Men in Blue posted a massive 255/5, thanks to a blistering 89 off 46 balls from Sanju Samson and a quickfire 54 off 25 by Ishan Kishan. Chasing the daunting target, New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a superb spell of 4/15, while Axar Patel supported well with 3/27 to seal a dominant title victory for India.

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BCCI also honoured Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2025 champions

Apart from the Men’s T20 World Cup-winning team, the BCCI also recognised other Indian sides that lifted ICC trophies in recent years. The Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2025 champions were felicitated by former players Sudha Shah and Shubhangi Kulkarni at the Naman Awards 2026

Niki Prasad played an important role in India’s successful campaign at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, leading the team to a title defence in Malaysia. Under her captaincy, India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and defeated South Africa U-19 Women’s cricket team by nine wickets in the final.

Prasad guided the young squad with composure and confidence. Following the triumph, she was picked up by the Delhi Capitals Women for Rs 10 lakh in the 2025 auction of the Women’s Premier League.

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India currently holds five ICC trophies

For the first time, India currently holds five ICC trophies at the same time. BCCI felicitated five of India’s World Cup-winning teams at the Naman Awards. Over the past few years, India has lifted several major ICC titles, including the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the ICC Champions Trophy, the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Players from these victorious teams were presented with mementos by the BCCI in recognition of their achievements.

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