WATCH: Mohamed Salah stars in Egypt’s first-ever World Cup win, beat New Zealand 3-1

Egypt have gone to top of Group G in FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 3-1 win over New Zealand with legendary Mohamed Salah scoring once in Vancouver on Sunday.

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Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against New Zealand in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Source: X)

New Zealand vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G: Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah starred in an elusive triumph as Egypt posted their first-ever World Cup win, hammering New Zealand 3-1 in a Group G clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday. It was Salah’s 68th international goal and put the Pharaohs ahead 2-1 in the 67th minute as he celebrated with a fist-pump before being mobbed by his teammates.

Egypt’s second-highest goal-scorer was subbed off in the 85th minute and left to a standing ovation from the crowd. Salah was simply phenomenal in the clash against New Zealand as no player has been involved in more shots during a game at the FIFA World Cup 2026 than him on Sunday – 10 – 5 shots and 5 chances created.

The African nation have now moved to the top of the standings in Group G with the win, but hasn’t yet confirmed a spot in the Round of 32. The Pharaohs will face a deciding clash against Iran on Friday in Seattle, needing at least a draw to advance.

WATCH Mohamed Salah score against New Zealand here…

Big name. Big game, big representation. Mo Salah stepping up for Egypt with a clinical goal. What a man. What a moment . Superhero Salah. pic.twitter.com/zndfElzqjF https://t.co/vZoVoUF02O — Ipostanything LFC (@postanythingLFC) June 22, 2026

Egypt are making their fourth World Cup appearance after missing out from FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar four years ago. Salah scored a pair of goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as well.

Finn Surman put New Zealand ahead in the 15th minute with a flying header off a corner kick delivered by Tim Payne, who became an Instagram sensation after the opening game against Iran last week. It was the third international goal for the NZ defender, who plays for the Portland Timbers in MLS.

Egypt kept on coming at New Zealand and Mostafa Zico finally managed to break through with equalizer, finding space between Surman and Payne for a header that goalkeeper Max Crocombe got a hand on but couldn’t stop in the 58th minute. Ziko became the first Egyptian ever to deliver a goal and an assist in a single World Cup match.

Salah took a back-heel pass from Zico for his goal, which puts him just one away from tying his coach Hossam Hassan for the national team’s all-time scoring lead. Trezeguet’s diving header wrapped up scoring for Egypt in the 82nd.

Egypt’s Hamdy Fathy was subbed off late in the first half after an apparent injury away from the ball. He was replaced by Ramy Rabia.

In their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Belgium, Emam Ashour had scored the early goal for Egypt but then Romelu Lukaku subbed into the match and caused chaos in the box, resulting in an own goal for a 1-1 draw.

Iran and Belgium played out a goal-less draw earlier in the day in Inglewood, giving both teams two straight draws at the tournament. New Zealand will return to Vancouver on Friday to face Belgium in their final Group G match.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)