WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan embarrassed as Melbourne Renegades retire him out in BBL

Mohammad Rizwan faced an unusual exit during BBL match against Sydney Thunder as he was retired out by the Melbourne Renegades, becoming the first overseas player to experience this in the tournament.

New Delhi: Star Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan came across an embarrassing situation during the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia, when he was retired out by the Melbourne Renegades. Struggling to accelerate the scoring the towards the end f the innings, Rizwan managed to score just 26 ff 23 balls, which included two fours, before being retired out. Despite facing majority of balls he was unable to play the finishers role, becoming the first overseas player in BBL history to be retired out.

Muhammad Rizwan has been retired out by the Melbourne Renegades 👀 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/AuTGoTIHqb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2026

Mohammad Rizwan’s performance has been below-par in BBL

Rizwan has been in a disappointing form in the ongoing BBL, as he has managed to amasses only 167 runs across eight matches at a strike rate of just above the 100 run mark. Despite being one of the high-profile overseas signings in the tournament, his performances have so far been well below expectations. Notably, the six he hit during his brief stay at the crease was his first of the tournament.

Rizwan impressive performance could have played a crucial role to strengthen his case for a spot in Pakistan’s T20I World Cup squad, but his current form has been underwhelming and it’s unlikely to grab selector’s attention.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would ideally want either Rizwan or Babar Azam in the squad, yet both have struggled to make an impact. Babar, too, had a below par tournament, as he scored just 154 runs in eight matches for the Sydney Sixers, which included two fifties.

Babar, Rizwan World Cup uncertain after poor BBL form

Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were excluded from the Pakistan squad after the T20 World Cup 2024, but the new players failed to turn the team’s fortunes, as Pakistan endured a series of defeats. Following three consecutive losses to India in the 2025 Asia Cup, the PCB had to reconsider and recall Babar Azam. Whether the board will select either of these seasoned players for the upcoming World Cup despite their poor BBL performances remains uncertain.

