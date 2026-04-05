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WATCH: Mohammed Shami shocks Sunrisers Hyderabads fans with brilliant bowling performance as he...

WATCH: Mohammed Shami shocks Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fans with brilliant bowling performance as he…

Mohammed Shami impressive bowling performance against SRH in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Mohammed Shami's brilliant bowling performance vs SRH

The tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is played between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants had won the toss and decided to bowl first, which was the perfect decision as per the pitch of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Mohammed Shami’s brilliant bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad

However, star Lucknow Super Giants player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Mohammed Shami, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability. Shami gave a major shock to the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting lineup as in the first over of the game, he dismissed star batter, Abhishek Sharma for a duck. Not only this, After that, he dismissed one of the most dangerous batters of all time, Travis Head for 7 runs off 8 balls, including one four.

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Mohammed Shami also dismissed KL Rahul for a duck

His brilliant bowling performance gave a major setback to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the beginning of their innings. In Lucknow Super Giants’ first match against Delhi Capitals, he dismissed KL Rahul for a duck.

Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s crucial partnership for SRH

However, after the opener’s wicket, star batters Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy took the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack in charge as both batters showcased great batting performance. Klaasen scored 62 runs off 41 balls, including five fours and two sixes. While, Nitish smashed 56 runs off 33 balls, including three fours and five sixes. Sunrisers Hyderabad set a 157-run target for Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling performance vs SRH

For Lucknow Super Giants in bowling, Mohammed Shami took two wickets. Not only Shami, Prince Yadav and Avesh Khan also took two important wickets for LSG. While, spinner Digvesh Rathi took a wicket from Liam Livingstone.

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