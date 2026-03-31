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WATCH: Mohammed Siraj and Bigg Boss star Mahira Sharma spotted together, dating rumours take off after video goes viral

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj and Bigg Boss star Mahira Sharma spotted together, dating rumours take off after video goes viral

Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted at the same café as Bollywood actress Mahira Sharma, fueling dating rumours all over social media.

Mohammed Siraj spotted with Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma (Source:X)

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been in headlines recently after he was spotted at the same café as Bollywood actress Mahira Sharma, fueling dating rumours all over social media. Though the duo wasn’t seen together, their simultaneous presence at the cafe was enough to make them the “hot tea” among fans.

Fans quickly began speculating about a possible connection, as photos and clips from the café went viral. Within hours, the buzz escalated.

Mohammed Siraj spotted with Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma, watch video here…

🚨 Mohammed Siraj was spotted with Mahira Sharma at the same cafe. Their dating rumours have already been circulating since 2024. pic.twitter.com/mWpYwmIAOT — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 28, 2026

So far, neither Mohammed Siraj nor Mahira Sharma has addressed the dating rumours. Siraj and Mahira has been linked earlier, due to their online interactions and public appearances. The rumored couple have sparked similar speculation, making this latest café sighting even more captivating.

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Mahira Sharma grabbed limelight with her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and has since built a strong presence in the entertainment industry through TV shows, music videos, and brand endorsements.

In India, cricketer-celebrity pairings have always captured public attention, and the buzz around Siraj and Mahira is no different. However, the two don’t follow each other on Instagram, adding more intrigue to the rumours.

While nothing has been confirmed, curiosity around the duo continues to grow, with fans tracking every update.

Siraj will be bak in action as GT face PBKS in IPL 2026 match no.4

On the cricket front, Mohammed Siraj will be back in action as the Gujarat Titans face the Punjab Kings in the opening match of the 19 edition of the Indian Premier League. Last season, he took 16 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 9.24.

Mohammed Siraj was also part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 truimph, as he was picked as a replacement for injured Harshit Rana. However, he featured in India’s opener against USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium. He picked 3-wickets and guided India to a commanding victory.

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