Warwickshire: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been in impressive form over the last two seasons and that has seen him become a regular member of the Test squad. Recently, he landed himself a contract with County side Warwickshire. In his debut for Warwickshire in the County Championships, Siraj has come up with a five-wicket haul against Somerset. Siraj ended with figures of 24-6-82-5 as Warwickshire dismissed Somerset for 219. Things got started for Siraj when he picked up his first wicket in the County stint of Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq for 20. After that, he dismissed George Bartlett, James Rew, Lewis Gregory, and Josh Davey. Coincidentally, Siraj has joined India spinner Jayant Yadav in Warwickshire.

Mohammed Siraj finishes with figures of 24-6-82-5 as Warwickshire bowl Somerset out for 219. #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/jneZp5ZcDj — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 13, 2022

“Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed India international fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the County Championship season. The 28-year-old will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Bears home fixture against Somerset on Monday, 12 September,” the county club stated in a media release announcing his signing.

“I can’t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I’m excited to experience County Cricket,” Siraj said.

“Edgbaston is a world class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I am really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity,” he added.