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WATCH: Mohammed Siraj strikes twice, dismisses Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connelly

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj strikes twice, dismisses Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connelly

Mohammed Siraj shocked Punjab Kings fans after dismissing star players Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Mohammed Siraj's impressive bowling performance vs PBKS

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: The match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will help them to reach the playoffs of the tournament.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match No. 46 playing XI

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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Gujarat Titans had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Punjab Kings, the star opening pair, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, are the opening pair, who are known for their brilliant batting performance and attacking approach. However, in the evening game, they couldn’t sprinkle their sparkle in the match as Gujarat Titans star pacer Mohammed Siraj created trouble for them.

For Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, their star pacer, Mohammed Siraj, bowled the first over and shocked Punjab Kings’ fans with their great bowling performance as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Priyansh Arya for 2 runs off 2 balls. On the next ball, Siraj backed his confidence and dismissed star batter, Cooper Connolly, for a duck. This brilliant bowling performance helped Gujarat Titans to gain momentum at the beginning of the match.

After these early blunders, star batters Prabhsimran Singh and Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer, are set to make the innings better and set a good total for Punjab Kings as both batters are smashing good boundaries.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Varun and Raghuvanshi shine as Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

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