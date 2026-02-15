Home

WATCH: Mohsin Naqvi receives warm welcome in Colombo ahead of India-Pakistan clash

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi receives a warm welcome from Sri Lankan dancers before India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India will play their third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 15.

However, this highly intense game will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The match will start at 7:00 pm.

Ahead of this big match, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Colombo. However, the Sri Lanka dancers gave him a warm welcome.

🇵🇰🤝🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/lM3CTrRVys Ayubovan | வணக்கம் | خوش آمدید | ආයුබෝවන් 🙏 — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) February 14, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav’s statement ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Here’s what both the captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha said before the match. “Yes, there will be pressure, there will be nerves, butterflies in the stomach when we start the game tomorrow. But yeah, at the same time, there’s no pressure, there’s no nerves, there’s no fun to play cricket. And yeah, it’s a big occasion.”

‘You can’t run away from the responsibility’: Salman Agha

Salman Agha’s statement before India vs Pakistan match “I haven’t lost sleep but I have a few extra grays in my beard. Yeah it’s an added responsibility when you are captain of your side and representing 250-260 million people. You can’t run away from the responsibility. When you are representing your country and you are the captain of your side, we need to find a way to deal with that.”

Team India’s probable playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan’s probable playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and, Abrar Ahmed

