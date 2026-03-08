Home

Sports

WATCH: MS Dhoni accompanies Rohit Sharma with TROPHY ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 final, video goes viral

WATCH: MS Dhoni accompanies Rohit Sharma with TROPHY ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 final, video goes viral

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma accompany the trophy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. Take a look and read the full story.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma with ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy

Team India is all set to face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma accompany the trophy

Ahead of the match, former Indian captain MS Dhoni and star batter Rohit Sharma accompanied the trophy. The two legendary cricketers posed with the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, creating a memorable moment for fans. The moment went viral on social media.

Mahi RO! The first captain to win this trophy along with the last captain to win this trophy! ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/Ig0jrpthux — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

Mitchell Santner speaks after winning the toss

Team New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bowl first. After winning the toss, New Zealand captain, Mitchell Santner said, “We are going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, a tinge of grass on it. So, I guess we’ll see if it does anything at the top. And we know obviously India have a lot of power to try to restrict them to, I guess, a chaseable score. Boys are good (talking about the mood in the camp). I mean, this is what we play the game for. In front of obviously this many people, it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be a great night and hopefully we can put in a good show. I mean, we knew that, you know, making the semis obviously a great occasion and then we had to put in a good performance against a very good team. And we did that, which was very pleasing. So guys can take a lot of, I guess, confidence from that. And we know we’ve got a massive challenge tonight, but we’re looking forward to it. Yeah, I think so (If the team has peaked at the right time). I think it’s, I guess every team wants to kind of peak at the right time. And we’ve started to do that. I mean, you kind of look at the stages of the competition. You want to just kind of get through each stage and I guess this is the biggest stage and we’re here now. So everyone’s ready to go. We’re going with another seamer tonight, so no McConchie. And Jacob Duffy comes back in. It looks like a very good surface, to be fair, so see if it does anything first up. But I think there’ll be a lot of runs in it.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Suryakumar Yadav reacts after the toss

After winning the toss Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “No, no, we’re good (to bat first). We’re happy to bat first. We were looking to bat. It’s been working for us in the last game also. We played a similar kind of cricket. Red soil, so we’re happy to bat first. I mean, always when you play a semi-final or a World Cup final, always it’s good to have runs on board and you come out and defend. And the bowlers are doing a wonderful job as well. It feels good (to be defending champions). But at the same time, it’s history now. It’s a new World Cup. But same venue from 2023 (World Cup final), but then yeah, we are very excited for it. It’s special. You know, a game like this in front of 120,000. I mean, absolutely amazing. The game has not even started. It was just toss time and it looks full already. Hopefully we give them a good show tonight. Going with the same team.”

India playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand playing XI

Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.