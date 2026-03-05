WATCH: MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni cheer for India at Wankhede right after Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding

Home

WATCH: MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni cheer for India at Wankhede right after Arjun Tendulkars wedding

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni arrive at India vs England semi-final match in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India is playing the second semi-final against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals of the tournament against New Zealand.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi cheer Team India

Former Indian captain and one of the finest batters of all time, MS Dhoni was seen enjoying the match between India and England with his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

MS DHONI AT WANKHEDE TO WATCH SEMI FINAL pic.twitter.com/HAQ4TfnqgC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2026

However, before this match between India and England, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni was at former Indian player, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s wedding.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s outfit

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were seen wearing the same colored outfit. Dhoni was wearing an outstanding kurta. While his wife also wore a beautiful dress, which clearly showed their love and affection. The couple was seen greeting the guests as well.

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni supports team India together

Along with him, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma was also seen enjoying and cheering for the Indian team at the Stadium. Even though, Rohit and Dhoni were seen hugging each other and discussing the match. Not only him, star batter KL Rahul was also their to support his team in the second semi-final.

Team India’s impressive batting performance

While batting first, team India scored 254 runs on the board. Star player, Sanju Samson showcased a great batting performance for the Indian team. Samson scored 89 runs off 42 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes. Other players like Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma also helped the team to dominate the England bowling-attack in the semi-final of the tournament.

To win this match, England need 254 runs to defeat the Indian team and qualify for the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand.

