WATCH: MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi arrive for Arjun Tendulkar's wedding to Saaniya Chandhok, video goes viral

WATCH: MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi arrive for Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding to Saaniya Chandhok, video goes viral

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's wedding. Take a look and read the full detailed story.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's wedding

A big day has arrived for former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar as he is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Saaniya Chandok.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s marriage is on March 5

The couple, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok, are set to start a new life as they are getting married on March 5. However, there are many clips get viral from their mehndi occasion.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrives at Arjun Tendulkar’s marriage

Speaking about their marriage, former cricketers are also seen joining the celebration of the Tendulkar family as the ex-Indian captain MS Dhoni was also spotted at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s marriage with his wife Sakshi.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s outfit

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were seen wearing the same colored outfit. Dhoni was wearing an outstanding kurta. While his wife also wore a beautiful dress, which clearly showed their love and affection. The couple was seen greeting the guests as well.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W37g5681CT — ` (@WorshipDhoni) March 5, 2026

Viral clips from Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s mehndi

Speaking about the mehndi occasion, According to the reports, their mehndi celebration was held at Gallops Restaurant in Mumbai. The couple, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok, looked stunning. A video clip of the couple along with the family went viral on social media. Where Arjun Tendulkar wore sherwani and his future wife Saaniya Chandok was spotted in a lehenga. Both of them were seen standing with the rest of the family.

In the video clip, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar were seen in traditional attire. However, their daughter Sara Tendulkar wore a mesmerizing lehenga at her brother’s mehndi celebration, which looked absolutely beautiful in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

