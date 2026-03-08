Home

WATCH: MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad for much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand

MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. Take a look and read the full story.

MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad for IND vs NZ

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be played between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7PM.

Team India set to face New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Both teams performed brilliantly in the tournament. The co-hosts, team India, entered the tournament’s final after defeating England in the second semi-finals. While, the Blackcaps defeated South Africa in the first semi-final.

MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad for India vs New Zealand final

The cricket fans are excited about this highly-intense match. To enjoy the match and support Indian team, many former cricketers and actors are expected to be present at Ahmedabad. Not only this, former Indian captain and one of the finest wicketkeepers batters of all time, MS Dhoni, landed in Ahmedabad at 6:30 AM, to support his team.

MS Dhoni landed in Ahmedabad at 6:30 AM, but look at the security around him and how many people are following him with their cameras. AURAMAN pic.twitter.com/bU3qxoVfu0 — ` (@WorshipDhoni) March 8, 2026

The captain cool (MS Dhoni) was also present with his wife during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Along with him, former Indian captain and one of the greatest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma was also their to support the team.

There are many clips that got viral during the India vs England match, where Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were seen hugging each other and discussing the match. While Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni also complimented the hitman for his incredible fitness.

Big worry for India ahead of final against New Zealand

However, ahead of this important match, there are problems for the Indian team as the star players Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy failed to showcase their great form and performance in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Abhishek Sharma’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Varun Chakaravarthy disappointed his fans in the game against England as he bowled four overs and conceded 64 runs. This performance affected his confidence before the final of the tournament. According to the reports, star Indian spinner, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace him against New Zealand in the final.

While taking about Abhishek Sharma’s form in the T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek had played seven matches and scored 89 runs only at an average of 12.71 and strike rate of 130.88. His highest score came against Zimbabwe as he scored 55 runs. But he faced three ducks. Abhishek’s biggest problem throughout the tournament were off-spinners, who dominated him, like in the last match against England. He was dismissed against Will Jacks for just 9 runs. It’s going to be exciting to see his performance in the final stage against New Zealand.

