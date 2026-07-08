WATCH: MS Dhoni celebrates 45th birthday at Trent Bridge watching Team India lose, says THIS about coming out of retirement, video goes viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni on his 45th birthday turned up at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to watch Team India's third T20I match vs England on Tuesday.

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MS Dhoni seen at Trent Bridge in Nottingham during India vs England 3rd T20 match. (Source: X)

India vs England 2026 3rd T20: Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 45 on Tuesday, July 7, and once again shocked fans all around the world. Dhoni, who chooses to stay away from Indian cricket after his international retirement, turned up at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday to watch Shreyas Iyer’s Team India go up against England in the third T20I match.

The former Chennai Super Kings skipper chooses to stay away from the limelight apart from the Indian Premier League season where he is still officially active for now. Dhoni, who was retained for Rs 4 crore as an ‘uncapped player’ by CSK ahead of IPL 2026 is yet to announce his retirement from the T20 league.

To the disappointment of the fans, Team India slumped to their biggest-ever T20I defeat in their history on Dhoni’s birthday. The visitors were bowled out for just 76 to lose by massive 125-run margin to go down 2-0 in the five-match series against England with just two games remaining.

Fans were seen requesting Dhoni to come out o retirement and play for Team India in a viral video. Dhoni replied with gestures that his beard had gone white and he was struggling to walk – let alone run – as he gets older.

WATCH MS Dhoni’s reply about coming out of retirement HERE…

MS Dhoni: “I’m now. My has gone grey, and I can barley walk.” MS Dhoni had everyone emotional with his honest words while attending the 3rd T20I between India and England on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/TofsHWUCMy — Jara (@JARA_Memer) July 7, 2026

Bro chose to spend his birthday at the stadium just to witness someone’s downfall in person. pic.twitter.com/87KFYEGYgm — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) July 7, 2026

The 45-year-old star cricket retired from international cricket back in 2020. He played his last international game in India colours in England – the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal which Indians lost in Manchester.

Dhoni notched up 17266 runs in his international career with 829 dismissals as wicketkeeper in 538 matches for Team India. In 350 ODIs, Dhoni piled up 10,773 runs at an exceptional average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries, with a career-best score of an unbeaten 183. He remains India’s sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with Sachin Tendulkar at the pinnacle with 18,426 runs.

He has also notched up 5439 runs in the Indian Premier League in 278 matches at an average of 38.3 with a strike-rate of 137.45 with 24 fifties so far. He also led Chennai Super Kings to record five titles as captain in the Indian Premier League.

As the Indian captain, he led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110 and losing 74. Five games were tied, while 11 failed to produce a result with a winning percentage of 55. He was also captain in 72 T20Is, winning 41 matches, losing 28, with one tie and two no-results, for a win-percentage of 56.94.

In Test cricket, Dhoni led India in 60 matches, winning 27, losing 18, and drawing 15, finishing with a win-percentage of 45.00.