WATCH: MS Dhonis funny reaction after THIS star players blunder during practice session

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s funny reaction after THIS star player’s blunder during practice session

MS Dhoni's funny reaction after a star player's error. Take a look and read the full story.

MS Dhoni's funny reaction

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is all set to begin, and all the fans are excited for the upcoming tournament.

CSK players start practicing in the nets

The reason behind that excitement in not just the tournament. Former Indian captain and one of the greatest batters of all time, MS Dhoni, is all set to play for his franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ahead of the IPL 2026, CSK players like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other players have started practicing for this year’s edition.

Funny incident in the CSK camp

However, during the practice session, a funny clip went viral on social media from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp and made fans laugh.

In the clip, CSK players MS Dhoni and other stars were playing football. However, CSK new player Sarfaraz Khan made a blunder during the practice session as he accidently picked up the ball with his hands instead of kicking it.

The funniest part was after seeing his mistake, MS Dhoni gave a funny reaction. Not only this, other players also joined it and shared a good laugh at Sarfaraz’s funny mistake.

Whole Team And Mainly MSD Reaction When Sarfaraz Took Football Ball In Hand ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/azAzE2nUJs — CricketSanctum (@SanctumCricket) March 3, 2026

Speaking about Sarfaraz Khan, he last played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals in 2023. However, in 2024 and 2025, he went unsold, but this time the five-time champions showed faith in him and acquired him in the squad for Rs 75 lakh during the mini-auction.

MS Dhoni visits the Deori Temple before the IPL 2026

Ahead of the IPL 2026, former Indian captain and one of the most dangerous batters of all time, MS Dhoni was seen at the Deori Temple on March 27. According to a report, MS Dhoni visited every year ahead of the IPL season.

MS Dhoni visited the Deori Maa temple today, as he does every year ahead of the IPL season. – It’s time for IPL 2026. pic.twitter.com/QPAszZH92R — ` (@WorshipDhoni) February 27, 2026

Chennai Super Kings’ squad for the IPL 2026

Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis*, Noor Ahmad*, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Akeal Hosein*, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short*, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry*, Rahul Chahar, Jake Foulkes

