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WATCH: MS Dhoni gets match-ready at Wankhede ahead of IPL 2026 Mumbai Indians face-off

WATCH: MS Dhoni gets match-ready at Wankhede ahead of IPL 2026 Mumbai Indians face-off

MS Dhoni impressed in CSK's practice session at Wankhede ahead of the Mumbai Indians clash, looking fit behind the stumps after injury layoff.

MS Dhoni gets match ready ahead of MI clash (Source: X)

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, the five-time IPL-winning captain of Chennai Super Kings, who was forced to miss the first phase of the ongoing season due to a calf injury, was back in full flow during CSK’s evening practice session at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, as the team prepared for their upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

The 44-year-old was seen actively involved in both wicketkeeping and batting drills. He started with an extended wicketkeeping stint of around half an hour, where he kept to spin against Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan. During the session, Dhoni was also observed interacting with Sarfaraz, offering inputs on the youngster’s cut shots.

Looking sharp behind the stumps, he comfortably collected deliveries and even attempted a few quick stumpings, showing his trademark alertness.

Also Read: Good news for MS Dhoni fans ahead of IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ vs MI, star player is set to…

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MS Dhoni gets match-ready ahead of MI clash, watch video here…

MS DHONI, WANKHEDE, INDIAN CRICKET 🦁🐐 – The Historic Trio. pic.twitter.com/NAohEbTPJ8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 22, 2026

Chennai Super Kings have, who have had a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, are currently placed eighth on the IPL 2026 points table, managing just two wins from six matches while suffering four defeats. His return is expected to significantly strengthen and add depth to their batting lineup.

Will Jacks join Mumbai Indians camp

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians has received a major boost as England all-rounder Will Jacks has finally joined the Mumbai Indians camp in India after missing their opening six games of the season.

Also Read: Good news for Nita Ambani’s MI ahead of IPL 2026 clash against CSK, star player returns…

Coming off a strong showing in the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he earned four Player of the Match awards, Jacks was seen training at the Wankhede nets on Monday between 5 pm and 6 pm, followed by an optional session under lights on Tuesday. The 27-year-old off-spinner was actively involved, bowling in the nets and spending close to an hour batting as he prepared for the remainder of the season.

Jacks arrival provides a timely boost for Mumbai Indians, whose campaign picked up momentum following a commanding 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday night.

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